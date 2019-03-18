Apex Legends: Hackers are ruining the game and it needs to stop right now

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 // 18 Mar 2019, 22:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Via Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free to play game which has become immensely popular over the period of last month. The Battle Royale is developed by Respawn and is going very strong as of now.

Now here is the problem, due to the game being free to play it attracts a lot of players. This eventually leads to more hackers and cheaters in the game. It didn't take long for hackers to spread out in the game. There have been an increasing number of reports each day regarding hackers and cheaters.

This is especially increasing in South East Asia servers (SEA) where people are blatantly hacking and also selling the hacks. You can easily spot a bot made for selling hacks in every 3 games or so. These bots come in your lobby and type a specific code or even recite the code sometimes and as soon as you enter the match they will leave.

Apparently, these codes are the QQ code which allows you to enter a group where you can buy hacks. These hacks include Aimbot, Speed hack etc. Players from initial PUBG PC days might remember this kind of situation. When PUBG PC started to blow up it also suffered from countless hackers. The only difference is that PUBG PC is obviously a paid game while Apex Legends is free to play. So the chances of hackers ruining the game are even more possible here.

This in addition to the fact that there is no in-game report system makes it even more worse. Respawn is planning to add an in-game report system which is much needed at this point. They also banned upwards of 350K players recently. It also reported that the ban will be a hardware ban meaning hackers can't use the same system against to play Apex Legends. Season 1 is about to drop soon and it would be interesting to see how Respawn tackles this situation.

Advertisement