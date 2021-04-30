Apex Legends Mobile closed beta: All compatible devices to download the game

Apex Legends Mobile has made waves in the mobile gaming community with its closed beta release in late April 2021. Available only to a select few, players are frustrated by the lack of details about which devices support the game and which don't.

Those with more than capable devices face incompatibility issues when launching the game and have called for a fix from the developers. Here's a preliminary breakdown of the Apex Legends Mobile pre-register process on the Google Play Store and currently confirmed Apex Legends Mobile compatible devices.

Also read: How to download Apex Legends Mobile beta version on Android devices

Apex Legends Mobile compatible devices and requirements

Apex Legends Mobile beta is only available on Android right now

For players frustrated by compatibility issues, the developers have shared the following statement:

"The mobile devices supported by this test do not represent the finally launched version, and we will support more models in the future."

Right now, players across social media have confirmed that the following devices DO NOT work with Apex Legends Mobile.

Vivo Y50

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S9

Oneplus 6

Oneplus 7 and 7T

Oneplus 8 and 8T

Redmi Note 10

Advertisement

The following devices are just a few that have been confirmed as an Apex Legends Mobile compatible device by users.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Xiaomi M11

Realme X

It seems that the developers are targeting mid-tier mobile devices for their testing, and powerful phones with Snapdragon 800+ processors and 6+ GB of RAM are having incompatibility issues.

The official requirements are as follows:

A11 Bionic and above for iOS

Snapdragon 625 or above on Android

1.34 GB free storage space minimum

Android 6.0 and up only

While many users fit these requirements, there are many reasons why they cannot access the game right now, including:

Limited closed-beta slots that are already full

The developers are targeting only a specific hardware configuration for testing ahead of the full open beta, which EVERYONE will be able to access soon

Those who played Apex Legends Mobile without license are getting BAN for 2 Days (Me too)...

Well we can't play anymore :( pic.twitter.com/qsFP0edVs1 — Apex Legends Mobile News (@DannyApexINTEL) April 29, 2021

Players with issues are advised not to force install the game from other sources as they will be handed temporary bans. The closed beta will end in India on May 1st, 2021, to give players in the Philippines a chance to test the game.

Also read: Apex Legends Mobile (Early Access): Download link, file size, features, and more