Apex Legends Mobile Release Date in India

Apex Legends is Respawn Entertainment's take on the Battle Royale genre, with unique characters and abilities.

A mobile version of the game is reportedly in development and might be up for release in early 2021.

The release for Apex Legends was unlike any other game released in its genre of Battle Royale shooters. Respawn Entertainment and EA dropped the game without much promotion and publicity and it was a success instantly.

Respawn Entertainment are known for their innovative shooting and movement in games like the Titanfall franchise. Set in the same universe as Titanfall, Apex Legends is a free-to-play Battle Royale game on PC and Consoles.

Apex Legends has the same signature movement and shooting mechanics from Titanfall, minus the wall running. It plays extremely well and is perhaps the most polished battle royale game.

It hit the ground running upon its release and even took ever Fortnite as the Most Streamed game on Twitch for a while. Its player base is rising significantly, especially after the release of Season 5: Fortune's Favor.

However, the game could benefit from releasing a version for Android and iOS. The success of games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire in the mobile arena is sure to have Respawn evaluating their options.

Apex Legends Mobile Version in Development

Apex Legends

According to numerous reports and speculation, a mobile version of Apex Legends is in development and will be released some time in the early 2021.

Apex Legend's unique approach to the battle royale genre is its selection of "Legends", who are all characters with unique abilities and powers.

There are a total of 13 unique Legends in the game, and more on the way in Season 6, which releases in August. Each Legend offers a different style of play and each squad can use different combinations to figure out which one works best for their play stlye.

A mobile version of Apex Legends is sure to be a success given its unique take on the genre.

