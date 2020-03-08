Apex Legends: Mobile version under development, Possible release date, and more

Apex Legends is one of the Battle Royale games who need no introduction. It is one the most popular Battle Royale games right now. With consistent and continuous updates, Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends has climbed to the pinnacle of the Battle Royale genre.

Mobile games are more popular than ever at this point. Big games like PlayerUnknown's Battleground and Fortnite Battle Royale have targeted the mobile market. The mobile platform has proven lucrative to big AAA companies. Even Blizzard Entertainment have branched into mobile gaming with the newest Diablo a mobile exclusive.

Apex Legends has not yet received its mobile version...yet.

A mobile version is either under development or at-least under consideration right now. In a recent conference call EA executive, Blake Jorgensen, announced that the release date for Apex Mobile will be confirmed once the negotiations are done. He quoted:

"We are in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on time frames when those negotiations are concluded."

It looks pretty obvious that the company with whom EA is negotiating is none other than Tencent. The company is well known for its mobile games. Games like Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile and many other titles are the work of Tencent.

In past EA has said Apex Mobile will release in Fiscal Year 2021 which begins from October 2020. Now we should not be expecting the game to release in the month of october. However, we can say that the most likely release window could be between Februrary 2021 to March 2021.

Apex Legends Mobile devellopment may also get affected due to the Noval Coronavirus epidemic. We will be providing latest updates on Apex Mobile and other games. Make sure to follow Sportskeeda for future updates.