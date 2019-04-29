×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Apex Legends new Game Modes confirmed by Respawn Community Manager

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Rumors
10   //    29 Apr 2019, 02:22 IST

Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment community manager confirmed new game modes coming to Apex Legends in the near future. The news was confirmed on Reddit by one of the community managers with alias Jayfresh_Respawn.

In an earlier event, the developers talked about the gap between them and the Apex Legends community. The developers are trying there best to sort out the needs of the Apex community. Apex Legends season 2 new details will be made available by the developers in a few days.

Apex Legends: Reddit
Apex Legends: Reddit

Jayfresh_Respawn didn't comment any specifics on the topic but at least we have confirmation of new content/changes coming to Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is a quite popular battle royale title out in the market. The game achieved many feats in terms of gathering players in short time and setting up concurrent players records, though the battle royale has been in hiatus for almost a month now.

Apex Legends received an update a while ago were Gibraltar and Caustic were buffed up by a little amount. The characters mentioned have a huge hitbox which makes it easy to get hit by other players. To solve the problem the developers brought changes to the passive abilities of the characters.

Apex Legends new contents are not yet known to us but soon the developers will reveal what they are up to. What type of game mode do you like to experience in the game? Tell us in the comments down below.

Also Read,

Stick to Sportskeeda and Follow me for future updates on Apex Legends and other Videogames news and updates.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One Apex Legends
Advertisement
Apex Legend: New Weapon Leaked By Respawn
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Player Bans: Respawn Entertainment stops Apex Legends cheaters
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: Developers share new updates and tease Season 2
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass datamining leaks addressed by Respawn Entertainment, New character Octane confirmed
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: Jumpads added to the game
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Leak: Night mode and 'community happy hour' coming to the battle royale game
RELATED STORY
How to Download Apex Legends: A Free to Play Battle Royale Game From Respawn Studios
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends New Game Map, Single Player, Cross-Play and More about the Battle Royale
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends News: Possible New Weapon Leak
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile Version Confirmed by EA, Release Date, Crossplay and More
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us