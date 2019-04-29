Apex Legends new Game Modes confirmed by Respawn Community Manager

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 10 // 29 Apr 2019, 02:22 IST

Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment community manager confirmed new game modes coming to Apex Legends in the near future. The news was confirmed on Reddit by one of the community managers with alias Jayfresh_Respawn.

In an earlier event, the developers talked about the gap between them and the Apex Legends community. The developers are trying there best to sort out the needs of the Apex community. Apex Legends season 2 new details will be made available by the developers in a few days.

Apex Legends: Reddit

Jayfresh_Respawn didn't comment any specifics on the topic but at least we have confirmation of new content/changes coming to Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is a quite popular battle royale title out in the market. The game achieved many feats in terms of gathering players in short time and setting up concurrent players records, though the battle royale has been in hiatus for almost a month now.

Apex Legends received an update a while ago were Gibraltar and Caustic were buffed up by a little amount. The characters mentioned have a huge hitbox which makes it easy to get hit by other players. To solve the problem the developers brought changes to the passive abilities of the characters.

Apex Legends new contents are not yet known to us but soon the developers will reveal what they are up to. What type of game mode do you like to experience in the game? Tell us in the comments down below.

