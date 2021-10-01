Apex Legends now has Fortnite-styled building mechanics

Apex Legends has been one of Fortnite's primary rivals. In a shocking revelation, members of the Apex Legends community have incorporated a key feature from Epic Games' most successful multiplayer title.

The ability to build and construct structures in the Fortnite world is a crucial part of gameplay and revolves around basic mechanics.

Now, Apex Legends may be hopping on the same train by adding in their own version of the concept. Apex Legends and Fortnite have competed in every category to entice players to their battle royale game modes, so it makes sense that similar features are being seen in both games.

Apex Legends: New tool that allows players to build and place props is in development

A recent discovery by the Apex Legends development team has led to a major game change that should be coming soon. R5 Reloaded is a mod for Apex Legends that allows players to essentially change everything about a match.

#ApexLegends Working on a map editor in #R5Reloaded ! You can now place objects, save them, and play on the custom map you made!(more details coming soon) Working on a map editor in #R5Reloaded! You can now place objects, save them, and play on the custom map you made!

Inside the R5 Reloaded version of the game, players will be able to access a tool that enables them to build structures, similar to Fortnite. As of now, there are 3 props in the works that can be placed anywhere - a basic wall, ceiling, and target dummy.

All of these props are shiftable and can be manipulated to create some crazy structures. The developers working on this tool for R5 Reloaded have already announced the arrival of 1,000 more props.

Players can host these custom matches in a separate lobby rather than regular matchmaking, meaning that R5 Reloaded is a completely different version of Apex Legends. This area of Apex Legends isn't supported by the official Respawn or EA team; it seems to be completely community handled.

JMeyels @jmeyels @Kami_sama_69 Look up "r5reloaded Apex legends " join the Discord and there is a step by step for you @Kami_sama_69 Look up "r5reloaded Apex legends " join the Discord and there is a step by step for you

However, many have issued warnings against the R5 Reloaded version of Apex Legends. This is because some players may receive a ban for cheating when aspects of the game are altered.

Proceed with caution, but check out the building mechanics in the R5 Reloaded mod to see if the risk is worth it.

