As Apex Legends rises from the ashes, should Fortnite be worried?

Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends are the three biggest Battle Royale games in the world at the moment. While Fortnite has been around for over four years now, Apex Legends and Warzone entered the Battle Royale genre in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Despite being one of the oldest BR titles in the market, Fortnite still boasts a massive playerbase. This also includes a multitude of popular content creators and pro players.

However, Apex Legends has suddenly gained the attention of players around the world, and Fortnite might have to incur some losses owing to it.

Apex Legends is better than Fortnite and Warzone in some key aspects

The biggest reason behind Apex Legends' sudden popularity is the failure of Call of Duty Warzone. Activision's first BR title still doesn't have an anti-cheat. As a result, its community is currently filled with hackers.

Warzone is almost unplayable for millions of players, who have now quit the game altogether. Naturally, while looking for alternatives, a majority of them have stumbled upon Apex Legends.

Apex Legends has a unique meta for a Battle Royale game. Players have to choose between 18 characters with different abilities and support their team accordingly.

Characters in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Moreover, Apex Legends has many maps, something which both Fortnite and Warzone lack. Verdansk'84 wasn't able to impress casual players as well as big names like Dr Disrespect. Similarly, Epic Games only tweaks some POIs and the theme of the Fortnite map every season.

On the flip side, Apex Legends offers three maps to players with diverse terrain. These include King's Canyon, World's Edge and Olympus.

Apex Legends has a more competitive ranked mode than Warzone and Fortnite

Apex Legends' ranked mode seems much better than Fortnite and Warzone. Prominent Fortnite streamer SypherPK believes that Fortnite's ranked arena mode isn't as competitive as Apex Legends; so much so that a lot of unskilled players somehow gather hundreds of thousands of arena points in Fortnite.

In contrast, reaching higher ranks in Apex Legends is an arduous task for even some of the most experienced FPS players. This explains why popular creators such as Nickmercs, TimTheTatman, Dr Disrespect and SypherPK have been grinding so hard to become better at Apex Legends.

🔴LIVE - APEX LEGENDS Ranked Grind



Starting my heavy grind through Platinum today with a Free to Enter $5,000 @FanDuel Fantasy Challenge.



Over 6,000 already signed up? What a bunch of pyschos.



Play here➡️https://t.co/GxfyTSpRZU



Watch here➡️https://t.co/ethohFJafL pic.twitter.com/Ln528UxhmD — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 16, 2021

What's next for Fortnite?

Considering all the factors mentioned above, it wouldn't be a surprise if Fortnite also witnesses a downfall in its popularity soon. However, Epic Games can still rely on massive collaborations such as Rick and Morty to attract players.

Rick and Morty collaboration in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

It's also unlikely that Warzone and Apex Legends will ever top the quality of Fortnite's live events. From Travis Scott to Ariana Grande, Fortnite has managed to bring together some of the most popular artists on earth to perform at its live events.

Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite (Image via Fortntie)

To compete with Apex Legends, Fortnite might just have to work a little on its gameplay mechanics and ranked mode.

Leaks have suggested that Chapter 3 of Fortnite will arrive with a brand new map. This might be a huge incentive for players to again put their trust in Epic Games' BR title.

As of now, Fortnite is all set to release Chapter 2 - Season 8. The ongoing alien-themed season has been one of the best seasons in the game's history, and the hype for the upcoming season is also sky-scraping.

Edited by Sabine Algur