"Silver is new Diamond": Apex Legends players discuss difficulties of climbing ranked in current season

Ranked and matchmaking in Apex Legends haven't been happy places since the new season started. With the ranks all jumbled up, the result has been imbalanced matchmaking taking place regularly.

Naturally, most players are pretty upset and have been vocal about their opposition to the system. While Respawn has yet to acknowledge anything, users have again narrated their sorry experiences regarding the current season.

Respawn regularly makes matchmaking changes and ranked scores in Apex Legends. This season, the new system rewards those who play safer and remain alive till the fag end of matches.

Unfortunately, the system has been accompanied by very poor matchmaking. Given the importance of squads, an imbalanced team causes massive problems. This is the prime reason why many feel that the game is becoming too much of a grind.

Apex Legends gamers share experiences of current ranked season

The original post was made by Reddit user u/Eyesalwaysopened, who shared a meme to describe their condition.

In the meme, a person is seen talking to another about a difficult situation they're in. It ultimately leads to the observation that the person in trouble is in that situation due to playing the ranked mode of some game.

Others also shared their experiences after playing the ranked system of Apex Legends this season and how difficult it has all been. One player shared the experience of sweaty users who are too focused on spoiling the experience.

Another believes that skill-based matchmaking is the epicenter of all problems. It results in good gamers being put in lobbies too easy for them, and they could stomp opponents with ease.

Alternatively, they get placed in lobbies with far superior players who beat them easily.

One user has complained about seeing higher-ranked individuals dropping in matches with the lowest possible ranks. Such an occurrence creates a massive disbalance in the skills of different gamers.

The current situation is becoming impossible even for those who love to enjoy challenges in Apex Legends.

It becomes even more complicated if somebody gets uncooperative teammates. That's precisely the case with one player who shared that he was called names and mocked after failing to complete a task properly.

Solo queues at the moment seem to be an even bigger problem as the lack of coordination and strategy is making it a nightmare for some users.

Those who were previously able to push to Platinum quite easily are now stuck in Gold for a longer time.

For some, the problem isn't limited to ranked, as casual play is also suffering. This has put games in a tough spot as they have nowhere to go if they want some lighter play in Apex Legends.

Some think it's insane that rookies are being put in lobbies with other ranks. A few have spoken up for rookies to be paired only with other rookies to keep a balance that will ensure fairer gameplay.

While one gamer likes the changes in the new season, matchmaking is a problem for them. They can't figure out why they end up being the higher rank at all times compared to their teammates.

The current season is turning into a terrible one for even higher-ranked players paired with lesser-skilled users. They find it quite irritating after getting teammates who barely know the basics.

Respawn has historically made changes based on feedback from the players. If they do it once more, it will make many Apex Legends players very happy. While many have been appreciative of the changes, matchmaking requires a solution.

