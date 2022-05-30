"Respawn has really just abandoned Arenas": Apex Legends players are frustrated with poor matchmaking in the game mode

Matchmaking in Apex Legends continues to be a problem after Respawn made many changes. After tweaks, players' ranks are jumbled up, and matchmaking seems to be very random as well. This seems to be the case in a clip uploaded by a user where their teammate fails to do the basic ask properly.

Many have complained that matchmaking results in lopsided teams that lack balance. Squads are one of the most important parts of Apex Legends, as a good team can draw in wins more efficiently. A poorly constructed one does the opposite, especially when playing in ranked.

Players have repeatedly asked Respawn to make the teams more balanced to ensure fairer gameplay. For the time being, players are getting extremely frustrated with what's happening in the matches.

Apex Legends community reacts to epic failure in Diamond Arenas

The community expects standard of gameplay to Diamond Arenas to be relatively better than others. However, the teammate of Reddit user u/Used-Chocolate-6503 showed what many players have to deal with. In the clip, their teammate messes up an easy kill.

It also appears that they probably downed their teammates, although that's not quite clear. In a way, the player singlehandedly destroyed any chance for them to win the match. The main post owner claimed that the matchmaking needs to be changed to prevent such occurrences.

Other players didn't take kindly to the person who messed up the basics. One player claimed that the accused looked like someone who didn't even know how to aim properly. Without proper aim, things can get quite difficult in Apex Legends, as accuracy while shooting is key.

Some user believes that Arena as a whole is the problem as they recalled how they enjoyed the mode at first. However, things got sweatier as the game progressed, which led the player to stop playing.

Another player also narrated their affair over ranking up in the current season. The player claimed that they would lose points even after doing a significant amount of damage due to poor teammates. Ranking up becomes possible as the player moves one step further but goes back to the same position due to losses.

It seems that the matchmaking is so lopsided that some players who are in platinum are being matched with those who are in their placement matches.

Players who were pumped about Arenas are no longer fond of the mode and want it gone from the game.

It has been a common complaint that the points received after winning a match are paltry and one Reddit member mentioned that. According to them, the points should be more to make it worthwhile for players and their efforts.

Some are fed up with the inconsistencies associated with the mode. As a result, they stopped playing after the first season, despite reaching the diamond rank.

Some found the sensitivity of the player who messed up unbelievable. They couldn't believe that a person would actually play Apex Legends at such settings to begin with.

One user narrated how the bad the pair-ups are in every game, leading them to be better than their teammates. However, the game is ultimately team-based and players get letdown by no support.

The Control mode had appeared in Apex Legends as a time-limited option as a part of an earlier update. The mode is no longer available, but many are fans of it. One player believes that implementing that mode instead of Arenas would have been better.

It's quite clear that the issues of matchmaking in the game aren't limited to normal modes as Arenas suffer from the same. Respawn will need to make changes soon if it doesn't want to end up enraging its player base.

