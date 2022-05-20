"Basically I'm playing 1v3": Apex Legends players are unhappy with the current matchmaking

Apex Legends has brought a new system to the current ranked mode, and fans have been generally positive. However, it is not void of problems, especially how it has now mixed the ranks.

This has led to several squads being formed in a disbalanced manner, which has caused frustration for some. Once again, a player posted about an instance where they were put in a team with players having a significant rank difference.

The overall reception of the new ranked system has been positive, as players are now encouraged to understand the gameplay deeper. However, it has also jumbled players of different skill levels together, which has led to some issues.

It's expected that the problem will be solved as time progresses, but some players want an immediate resolution.

Apex Legends players are unhappy with the current matchmaking system

The original post was made by Reddit user u/Mozog1g2, who seemed furious with their squadmates. The user commented that they were irritated at getting rookie teammates at higher levels in ranked mode. This also led to reactions from other players who expressed their opinion on the issue.

A relative beginner player commented that they hate being put on teams with expert players. They feel that they won't be able to keep up and will become the cause of a loss.

Another new player also commented something similar as to how bad they feel about being put on the same team as expert players. As a token of goodwill, players allow their weaker teammates to loot the better items.

One player narrated the incident of the terrible conditions of the arenas in Apex Legends with the current system of matchmaking.

Some took a funny take about the current matchmaking system in the game. They believe that the game deliberately disbalances teams with each player having some imperfections.

One player even thinks that the current system in Apex Legends should be changed as no other game forces players of so many different ranks to play together.

There is a suggestion from one member that the minimum level required to play ranked should be raised if Respawn can't separate the tiers. A higher-ranked player might not necessarily be great, but they would have the experience to get out of a tight situation.

Some even feel that there should be a limitation to the difference in ranks among the players in a single squad.

The current ranked matchmaking is annoying for a lot of players and one person wants Respawn to fix it rather than add new legends.

However, one player believes that it shouldn't be a problem as this could be happening to all the players. They believe that the system should be the same on average for every player.

While most players seem to be quite unhappy, few believe that the current system is alright. It now remains to be seen if Respawn will change the existing system in Apex Legends. Unless changed, it would also be interesting to see if there will be more complaints along the same line.

