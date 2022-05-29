"Randoms who are on mics are just toxic": Apex Legends community answers why they don't use voice chat

Apex Legends isn't having the best times when it comes to matchmaking in the latest season. Respawn has made several changes that have increased the difficulty for most players.

The situation hasn't been too different between ranked and casual. Many have complained about various issues that have made their progression more of a grind. There have been accusations about many players not communicating with their teammates to make matters worse.

Like any battle royale, communication is integral in Apex Legends. A well-communicated team enjoys a major advantage over those who don't coordinate their efforts.

Despite having different methods of communication, some players refuse to talk and use the mic. This creates difficulties for their teammates and makes the matches near impossible to win.

Apex Legends community tries to find the rationale behind non-communication by some players

In a screengrab posted by Reddit user u/Wicked-Death, some of the users' responses were shown as to why they never chat with strangers. Several players play Apex Legends alone with random teammates, and communication greatly improves the chances for positive outcomes.

Other users informed their reasons for staying quiet and not communicating with their teammates in solo queues. One player blamed the lack of a volume adjuster as the significant reason for not using the feature. They added that their teammates would often have too much background noise.

Some users prefer the ping system for Apex Legends, which is why they never use voice chat. They believe that there's no need to chat with strangers when the ping system does the job for them.

Another player recalled how they enjoyed the ping system in the first week since they started playing the game and thought it was all quite cool.

Voice communication seems to be a problem for female gamers, as one person stated it to be a reason for not using the feature. They also recalled how strangers are usually very rude for apparently no reason.

One user reported cases of serious offenses that stray towards the rice of bigotry and racism over voice chat.

It seems that environmental sounds are a major reason why players avoid using mics due to the background noise from other players.

Another player also informed about the racist abuse they have received from random strangers.

Some players feel that matches without mics in Apex Legends lead to a calmer experience.

One player added that they had got enough hate already by playing as Wattson, and hence, they are no longer in need of voice chat.

It's quite clear that players prefer playing without communication when it comes to playing with strangers. The reasons vary, but the bottom line is there are abuses that players also suffer from.

While it could be impossible for Respawn to maintain civility, one would hope that the players' morality would prevent such occurrences.

