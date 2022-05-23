"Seek help if you say this to people"- Apex Legends developer calls out player trash-talking him in Twitch chat

On May 22, an Apex Legends developer called out a player for trash-talking about him on Twitch chat. Just a while ago, Respawn Entertainment finally launched the much-awaited mobile version of Apex Legends, and fans are loving every bit of it.

However, unfortunately, being popular comes with its own disadvantages, notably toxicity, criticism, and being trolled on multiple social media platforms. And that's precisely what Conor Ford, the developer of Apex Legends, addressed in his May 22, 2022, official tweet.

Read on to find out how Conor Ford addressed the issue in his tweet from earlier today.

Apex Legends developer addresses the toxic nature of the internet

Taking to his official Twitter handle today, Conor Ford addressed the toxic nature of the internet. He recently found himself on the receiving end of inappropriate behavior after the grand release of the mobile version of Apex Legends.

Conor has been receiving death threats and harsh criticism. As per the developer himself, death threats are disturbing, and it's not okay to send something like this to any developer out there over a mere video game. He also shared some screenshots of the harsh comments and threats he'd faced to bolster his point.

Further explaining his point, Conor highlighted that these people should seek help, as it's extremely insensitive to bullying and being insensitive are unacceptable. Naturally, harsh comments not only bring down someone's motivation but can also affect their mental health to a great extent.

Conor even requested Twitch to take the necessary steps to curb these toxic comments on the Amazon-owned platform. Conor said:

"@Twitch please take care of this actual psychopath on your platform. I'm sure this isn't the first time they have sent something like this."

Fans react to Conor's most recent tweet

Needless to say, the tweet itself was filled with frustration, and the message was conveyed directly. The majority of Conor's fans can be seen respecting his opinion on the matter. That said, there were a few people who had some negative things to say.

Here are some of the most relevant responses to Conor's tweet.

As of right now, the mobile version of the Battle Royale title has become the most downloaded game in over 60 countries, including India, Japan, Germany, and many more. Apex Legends Mobile even managed to get itself to the top charts to become one of the top 10 most downloaded games on the iPhone in over 80 countries, breaking previous records set by PUBG.

With this record-breaking launch, it seems like the title is on its way to becoming an immense success.

