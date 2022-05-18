Apex Legends players are frustrated as much-requested fire range feature hits mobile version

Starting May 17, Apex Legends has expanded over to the world of mobile devices, with Respawn releasing a mobile version along with the already existing PC and console version.

With this introduction, Apex has become the latest big-ticket entrant to video games. The game might be out for more than 24 hours, but PC and console players think it already has more features.

Despite now existing on mobile, there's no cross-play between the two versions. However, there are certain similarities that the mobile version has in terms of core gameplay and legends. However, the mobile version has its game modes and some fans like its firing range.

The firing range on Apex Legends Mobile allows players to avail themselves of all the legends irrespective of whether the player owns them. This particular feature is something fans have been asking for a long time on PC and console versions.

Apex Legends players react to the game by having all legends unlocked in firing range on the mobile version

The original post was made in the community by Reddit user u/JustNatass, who posted how the mobile version of Apex Legends offers players the chance to test all the legends. This is in stark contrast to the other version of the game, where the feature isn't available.

The user also mentioned that players on PC and consoles had requested this feature for a long time. While the post was removed for unknown reasons, it led to a healthy amount of discussion.

Other players also commented their opinions on the entire issue, and once again, there were questions about the mobile version having exclusive legends. Fade has been released as a legend and is only available on the mobile version at release.

While posts about the prospective developer of Apex Legends Mobile have been in question, one player feels the discussion should be different. They believe that Apex Legends is still popular because it's the best battle royale game. It could all change if there is a better game in the future.

Another user feels that there will be a heavy number of bots in the mobile version who will be flexing their stats for a few days.

One person believes that Apex players should have enough legend tokens by now to unlock all the legends in the game. They also think that this system is in the mobile version because it's a new game.

Some even feel that since the two games are made by different developers for different platforms, it's better to play both if anyone wants a feature like this.

Another user feels that this could be even more helpful as players might be tempted to get more legends after testing them out. They believe that some of the legends aren't bought in the game as players are unsure how they will play out.

While Apex Legends Mobile might have this feature due to a separate development team, it's useful nonetheless. Irrespective of the gamer's platform, such a feature could be pretty helpful in narrowing down while choosing between different legends.

