Apex Legends pro Aceu provides tips for players to reach Diamond in Season 12

Apex Legends has stepped onto its twelfth seasonal transition and the first this year, and that brings another three months of grind and rank push for some players. Although reaching the Predators rank is the aim for many, moving ahead step by step and learning is the key to getting better at the game.

NRG streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn is one of the best players in the game and has recently shared some tips for players trying to reach a higher rank in Season 12. He primarily focused on the changes brought to the Ranked mode of the game.

Aceu asks players to focus on positioning and survival over going for kills for reaching Diamond in Apex Legends Season 12

Aceu's viewers frequently ask on his stream for tips on reaching a higher rank in this Battle Royale game. He mainly suggests that his viewers play as a stack of three and push for higher ranks together. This helps communicate a lot better than random players, who often don't tend to cooperate that well.

He further suggested that it is essential to have a Recon character like Bloodhound in the team. This will help to understand the endgame circles beforehand via the Beacons and advantageously position themselves accordingly.

The next step would be to play as bright as possible. Season 12 has introduced a balancing change to the game's Ranked mode. Players will be rewarded more based on their position instead of kills. This means players need to survive and earn from the ranks of the top 5 to get a decent amount of RP.

More RP earned will ultimately help players reach the Diamond rank faster in Apex Legends. Another vital tip that players often ignore is proper warmups before getting into competitive matches.

Firing Range is the best place to get used to the movement and the recoil of different weapons in the game. Hence, players should keep all these tips in mind before they hop onto their next Ranked game in Apex Legends Season 12.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar