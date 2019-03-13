Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass datamining leaks addressed by Respawn Entertainment, New character Octane confirmed

Apex Legends

Apex Legends' upcoming season 1 battle pass is one of the most hyped things that the players are waiting for. The season pass was rumoured to arrive in the first week of March 2019, but it's not here yet.

Recently there were many leaks regarding Apex Legends Season 1 that were surfacing all around the internet. Data Miners leaked some game files which showed a lot of new diverse content which may have been included in Apex Legends later on.

Though on Reddit, community manager Jay Frechette addressed the recent leaks by data miners, also addressing the Apex Legends update including Octane as a new character, which was leaked in an origin update for the game.

He acknowledged the update leak on origin, saying it to be an "unintentional update about Season 1 on Origin today". Frechette asked the players not to put a lot of trust in the leaks made by the data miners as they are not all true.

"There's lots of stuff that has been datamined from Apex since launch and is swirling around the Internet," Frechette said. "We know this stuff is fun to dig up and speculate about, but you should not treat any of that info as a source of truth. There's stuff in there that is very old, or things we've tried in the past and cut--remember our design process is to prototype and play lots of ideas--and some of it may be things we're still building for Apex Legends. Finding this stuff by no means confirms that it'll ever come out. At best you should treat any posts about this as a rumor and the real info will come from us when we’re ready to show off what’s coming next."

