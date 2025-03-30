Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2: 5 Legends with the highest pick-rate

Since the Apex Legends Season 24 split 2 patch came out this week, avid players might want to know how the new Skirmisher Legends buffs are affecting the game meta. As both Skirmishers and Assault Legends are being buffed this season, here are the top five legends being picked as of the time of writing. Note that this information is based on the legend picks across all game modes.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion only.

List of five legends with the highest pick rates in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

1) Ash

Don't let up the pressure (Image via EA)

Ash currently has the highest pick rate in Apex Legends Season 24, sitting at 19.6%. The high pick-rate can be attributed to her aggressive abilities, which emphasize mobility and control over the battle. Her Arc Snare Tactical tethers foes to a spot and deals damage to them (double damage if they have shields).

This tactical has great synergy with her passive, where she can analyze any death box to find the team that killed its owner. This is where her ult comes in, which causes her to teleport over a short distance instantly, making her stronger when she finally tracks down and engages the tracked attackers. A perfect scenario involves her using her ult in tandem with her tactical to quickly close the gap, engage, ensnare, and eliminate her foes.

Also read: How to play Ash in Apex Legends

2) Wraith

Move to survive (Image via EA)

Wraith is second on the leaderboard, with a respectable 11.5% pick rate owing to her high mobility and survivability. Her tactical allows her to phase out of reality, making her immune to physical damage over its duration. This ability is great for repositioning as well as escaping from a losing fight.

However, this is not the only reason she is strong—to sweeten the deal, her passive warns her with an audio cue when an enemy is aiming at her. So if she's quick enough to react, she can trigger her tactical and dodge the ambushing attack. If caught in a sticky situation with her team, her ult can create a gateway that lets her team teleport and escape the ambush with her. But the downside is that the enemy can also use this gateway to keep up the pursuit.

Check out: How to play Wraith in Apex Legends

3) Lifeline

Be the lifeline of your teammates (Image via EA)

Lifeline is one of the best support legends in Apex Legends, which explains her ranking third in this list, with a 9.4% pick-rate. The tactical ability, D.O.C Drone provides continuous healing for herself and her teammates. She can also revive players with her drone without being stuck in an animation, ensuring she can defend herself if her enemies push during revive.

And finally, her ult calls in a Care Package. It's stocked with high rarity healing items, attachments and weapons. Perfect for boosting her team's attack power early game and keeping consumable items stocked up mid-game. She complements the previous two legends in this list as her abilities keeps her team in peak performance.

Read further: How to play Lifeline in Apex Legends

4) Alter

Keep your enemies guessing (Image via EA)

Alter was introduced back in Season 21 of Apex Legends, and like Lifeline, she is also a support legend. She ranks fourth in the pick list, coming in at 9.3%. Unlike Lifeline, though, her abilities revolve around mobility, team repositioning, and information gathering. Alter's tactical allows her to throw a portal and teleport to it, enabling her to escape unfavourable fights, flank enemies, and dodge ultimates with an area of effects. Her ultimate somewhat serves the same purpose, where her team can teleport back to the floating anchor Alter creates.

Her passive lets her bypass locked doors, access loot, and steal items from death boxes at a distance. This helps her loot safely without exposing herself. Being a mix between Loba and Wraith, she is a versatile pick for players who enjoy the playstyles associated with those characters.

Also check out: How to play Alter in Apex Legends

5) Pathfinder

Swing to Glory (Image via EA)

Pathfinder ranks fifth on the list with a pick-rate of 5.9%. And for good reason, as he is all about movement. His tactical offers players a grappling hook that lets them swing across the map and cover long distances quickly.

His passive ability lets him predict where the next ring will be so that the team can prioritise and hold down a position they can defend before the enemy gets there. To help his team get to the next zone quickly, Pathfinder can lay down ziplines with his ultimate ability. It is perfect for players who like to play aggressively or plan out every engagement.

Also read: How to play Pathfinder in Apex Legends

This covers the top five Legends with the highest pick-rate in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. Even in the ever-changing meta, some Legends stay evergreen due to their unique and adaptable nature in the players' eyes.

