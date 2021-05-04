Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy: Valkyrie launch bundle, new Battle Pass, and more details

With Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy just around the corner, players are itching to get their hands on everything new in the game, including the arena mode, legend reworks, and a new weapon.

Joining the roster of additions will be the Apex Legends Legacy Battle Pass that brings a host of goodies for players, ranging from weapon skins to skydive emotes. Here's everything that will be included in both the premium and free Battle Passes for Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 9 patch: Valkyrie release date, abilities, and more details

Everything players need to know about the Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy Battle Pass

Following the standard Battle Pass format in Apex Legends, it will be split into two tiers: free and premium. The latter holds a lot more for players in terms of content, as it is filled with skins, holosprays, weapon charms, apex packs, finishers, emotes, and more. The base variant is available for $9.99/£7.99.

The free Battle Pass will give players the following rewards:

Valkyrie Character Skin

7 Apex Packs

12 Weapon Skins

Win Trackers for all Legends

Music Pack

300 Apex Coins

Advertisement

For players who are looking to get a head start on the competition, they can purchase the Battle Pass Bundle, which leapfrogs player progress by 25 levels and unlocks the Radical Action Bangalore skin instantly for 2800 Apex Coins.

Rewards for level 1 to 5 of the Battle Pass (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Valkyrie Launch bundle will also be available in the Apex Store and unlocks:

Valkyrie herself

Exclusive Legendary Valkyrie

Longbow skins

An exclusive epic charm

Players should look to get the Battle Pass within the next twelve hours as the update is scheduled to drop on May 4th at 6 PM BST.

Also read: Obit Official's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more