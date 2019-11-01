Apex Legends set to arrive on mobile next year

The game will be released in the 2021 fiscal year

EA Games has revealed that its popular title, Apex Legends is coming to the mobile platform in the 2021 fiscal year. The game became an instant hit after its release back in February, after which it recently crossed the 70 million players mark.

The rumors regarding Apex Legends coming to the mobile platform has been swirling for months now, and with EA Games confirming the upcoming arrival, fans of the game are in for a treat.

Apex Legends has officially hit 70 Million players worldwide! We are constantly so humbled and thankful for all of your support. ❤ pic.twitter.com/GUn1AabqC8 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 29, 2019

Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA Games spoke about the game as he said, "With the Apex Legends community now growing pass 70 million players, we're focused on expanding to mobile new platforms and new geographies, as well as launching and Apex competitive gaming program that we'll share details on soon."

“Our pipeline of future content is packed with really fun experiences that will be delivered through upcoming seasons and a regular cadence of updates for the community,” he added, shedding light on the near future.

EA Games did not reveal the exact release date, but it will take at least a year before the game hits the mobile platform. Apex Legends is already available on PC, Xbox One and PS4, and now the game will look to conquer the mobile gaming platform.

Mobile gaming is on the rise, and it’s a no brainer that Apex Legends is looking to establish itself in the mobile gaming community. Activision recently partnered with Tencent to release Call of Duty for the mobile platform. The game was released in the first week of October and has already crossed 100 million downloads. PUBG and Fortnite are the frontrunners in mobile gaming though, and Apex Legends will face stiff competition from them.

Apex Legends is a character-based Battle Royale game, and is fast-paced, which means that unlike Battle Royale, it doesn’t promote a passive play style. Season 3 of Apex Legends has hit the live servers, and it includes a new map, new weapon, and a new character.