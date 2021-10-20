Apex Legends streamer Kawase's weapon loadout, system peripherals, and more

Apex Legends has one of the most competitive player bases compared to other battle royale titles. This game’s popularity in Japan has been skyrocketing. The country has even produced some notable professional teams like Crazy Raccoon.

Kawase is a popular Japanese streamer representing Crazy Raccoon and Knot Not Rank. He is a young Apex Legends streamer who is known for playing Pathfinder. His aim and movement make him popular.

Who is Kawase?

Kawase is a notable Japanese player in Apex Legends. He was a representative of GTS Esports. He later signed with Crazy Raccoon as a content creator. He is also a member of Knot Not Ranked.

Apex Legends Loadout

Kawase is a mouse and keyboard player who streams on YouTube frequently. His aggressive playstyle is quite entertaining. His loadout usually consists of an SMG and a shotgun or a sniper. His weapon of choice is the R-99 SMG. It’s an SMG used by a number of streamers because of its blisteringly fast fire-rate.

The Apex Legends streamer has great mechanics. His ability to grapple and move while tracking his enemies makes him a great player. The Longbow DMR and Kraber were his choices of snipers while playing Apex Legends.

System peripherals

It seems that the streamer is using a Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming mouse set at 1600 DPI. In addition to that, he seems to be using a Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightning Speed Wireless Mechanical keyboard.

Choice of legend

Apex Legends has 18 legends on their roster. The addition of a new legend every season impacts the meta to a certain extent. Kawase mains Pathfinder for the most part but occasionally plays as Wraith. Apart from these, he also plays as Revenant when one of his teammates plays as Octane.

