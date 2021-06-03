Apex Legends ultrawide bug lets players see through walls

Respawn Entertainment cannot seem to catch a break as issues continue to plague Apex Legends this season. From a scuffed launch that didn't give players any access to the game to hackers DDoS'ing lobbies all season long, the studio has had a rough couple of months.

To add to their woes, a Reddit user, who goes by the username u/Ricashea, has discovered that certain monitor configurations can give players legal wallhacks when paired with the right FoV settings.

Although u/Ricashea's title mentions 21:9 as the problematic aspect ratio, the resolution in question is actually 32:9. It is an extremely rare aspect ratio found only on certain ultrawide monitors.

The sheer rarity of the monitor configuration allows this bug to go unnoticed as long as the more popular 21:9 aspect ratio does not reproduce the same bug.

In addition to having a 32:9 monitor, it seems that the player's FoV must be set to 110 to experience the bug. Although game-breaking in nature, the bug may not affect a large part of the Apex Legends userbase as 32:9 resolution monitors are quite uncommon.

Having said that, there's no limit to the things people will do to get an unfair advantage in a highly competitive game like Apex Legends. The bug should, therefore, definitely be a priority for Respawn Entertainment.

Respawn busy solving issues with Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy

Currently, Respawn have their hands full ironing out issues with Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy. Apex Legends security staff "Hideouts" recently confirmed that the DDoS attacks plaguing the game since last season have been patched, and 31 offenders have been shadowbanned so far.

The next month for Apex is gonna be a bit of a dry spell content release-wise.



But when 9.1 drops at the end of June… gonna be some good stuff to chew on. — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) May 26, 2021

Apex Legends' Director of Communications Ryan K. Rigney also stated that June will be a "dry month" in terms of content. As such, one can only hope that the team will work on Quality of Life updates and tackle the Ultrawide wallhack bug during this period.

