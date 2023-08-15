ARAM Clash is returning to League of Legends: Schedule, requirements, and more

League of Legends fans are buzzing with enthusiasm for the upcoming revival of the ARAM clash. The game has already introduced a dedicated tab for the event, which is now live on all servers. Happy memories from last year's ARAM Clash event still linger among the playerbase, and Riot further confirmed that it remains one of the most popular Clash tournaments to date.

As a cherry on the cake, Riot has released the complete schedule for the second-ranked split of 2023's Clash battles. Regarding the League of Legends ARAM Clash, this piece has all the information you need on schedule, prerequisites, and any extra details.

League of Legends ARAM Clash: Schedule

The ARAM clash is now available on League of Legends client (Image via Riot Games)

Riot's recent Dev Blog revealed a major revamp of the existing Clash system. The first change is a significant drop in the number of monthly Clash tournaments. Instead of two, we'll only have one per month. Also, there are modifications to the incentives for participating in Clash.

Details for the impending ARAM clash are now available for eager fans who can't wait for its return:

Registration begins on August 14 at 11 am (local time)

August 14 at 11 am (local time) Tournament days: August 19 and 20 (4 -7 pm local time, varies by region)

League of Legends ARAM Clash: Requirements and more details

The ARAM Clash will feature an improved matchmaking system (Image via Riot Games)

Firstly, joining the ARAM Clash does not require a ranked placement or any ranked history. Regarding the matter, some noteworthy mentions have come up. Below are a few significant details:

Players will receive two rerolls per game.

The new scouting phase time has been reduced as scouting is less relevant in this mode.

A new, improved matchmaking system.

Subsequently, Riot also asserted that ARAM Clash will be returning with some quality-of-life improvements to both matchmaking and champion selection. Furthermore, the second ARAM Cup is expected to kick off on December 4, 2023, and wrap up by December 9–10, 2023.

The game's ARAM map was introduced in 2013 and remained unchanged until last December. The changes made in Patch 12.22, including extra bushes, tower rubble, and Hexgates, were the driving force behind the introduction of the ARAM Clash. Riot also confirmed that the well-received ARAM Clash event of 2022 had the highest player participation in Clash tournament history.