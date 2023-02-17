Riot Games developers provide Clash updates for League of Legends Season 13: Return of ARAM Clash confirmed, expected return date, and more

Riot Games developers Brightmoon and Meddler have provided insightful information about Clash for League of Legends Season 13 in their recent dev diaries video. They have indicated that the game mode will return in March 2023, along with ARAM Clash, and that it will be accessible shortly for the SEA region.

Clash debuted in February 2020 and has since been a popular favorite among players of all skill levels. In League of Legends, the primary notion of the game mode is to establish a team with friends and other players and compete against other teams in a bracket-style tournament structure.

Clash is undoubtedly a unique game mode considering it allows players to experience the competitive component of League of Legends without requiring a long-term commitment to a team or organization.

To play Clash, players must first establish a team of at least five people. Teams can be made up of friends, other gamers from their region, or a combination of the two.

After forming a team, members must register for the forthcoming Clash competition in their region. The registration process is generally a few days long, followed by a scouting phase in which teams may see who they will be playing against.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends

🧚New Champions

Updated champ pricing

🦵Two new ASUs

Lore

🥊Modes

⚔️& More



Can’t watch now? That’s fine, check the thread for a TL;DW 🧵 @RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler are back with an update on League:🧚New ChampionsUpdated champ pricing🦵Two new ASUsLore🥊Modes⚔️& MoreCan’t watch now? That’s fine, check the thread for a TL;DW 🧵 .@RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler are back with an update on League:🧚New Champions💲Updated champ pricing🍄🦵Two new ASUs📖Lore🥊Modes⚔️& MoreCan’t watch now? That’s fine, check the thread for a TL;DW 🧵 https://t.co/XPmBmtq8pX

Tournaments for League of Legends Clash are usually hosted over the weekend and consist of numerous rounds of play. The structure varies depending on the number of teams competing, but the most frequent option is a single-elimination bracket.

Teams will compete against one another, with the victorious squad progressing to the next round until a winner is declared.

When is the expected return date for Clash in League of Legends Season 13?

HappyChimeNoises @HappyChimeNoise @LeagueOfLegends @RiotBrightmoon

Nice to hear from devs so often in such a chill way.



Like a Nintendo direct but only the good stuff



Aram clash + 2v2v2v2v2v2... Are very exciting



Ty @RiotMeddler @RiotMeddler @RiotBrightmoon Great videoNice to hear from devs so often in such a chill way.Like a Nintendo direct but only the good stuffAram clash + 2v2v2v2v2v2... Are very excitingTy @LeagueOfLegends @RiotBrightmoon @RiotMeddler Great videoNice to hear from devs so often in such a chill way.Like a Nintendo direct but only the good stuff Aram clash + 2v2v2v2v2v2... Are very exciting Ty @RiotBrightmoon @RiotMeddler

Clash is likely to return for League of Legends Season 13 in March 2023. Riot Games' developers Riot Brightmoon and Meddler mentioned in the dev diary video that they hope to have Clash available in every region by March.

Given the social engineering attack, the start of the Clash was regretfully postponed since February is traditionally the month in which the game mode starts in every new season.

Is ARAM Clash back for League of Legends Season 13?

The ARAM Clash will undoubtedly return for this season after Brightmoon and Meddler indicated that the 2022 edition was a success.

There is no specific date yet, but one will be announced shortly.

Commencement of Clash for the first time in SEA regions

The approaching month of March is sure to be exciting for SEA players, as they will be able to experience Clash for the first time in their region.

Riot Games developers have encouraged SEA players to stay tuned as additional information will be shared shortly.

Poll : 0 votes