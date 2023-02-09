Riot Auberaun explains why the normal draft pick for the League of Legends SEA server is unavailable

Riot Auberaun, a League of Legends developer, has shared updates on the unavailability of the normal draft pick for the SEA server. Since the new server's introduction, the game mode has been unavailable.

When asked why Riot Games hadn't offered any updates regarding the draft pick being unavailable for the SEA server, Riot Auberaun shared the information via Twitter.

The normal draft pick is still unavailable for the SEA servers in League of Legends

Riot Auberaun stated that the queue availability of game modes (blind, draft, ranked solo/duo, and flex) depends on the League of Legends developers' belief that they can support blind and normal draft picks in healthy states with sufficient players.

According to them, the normal draft pick mode cannot be supported on the Singapore and Thailand servers under SEA owing to a lack of players available to keep the game mode operating.

According to them, the normal draft pick mode cannot be supported on the Singapore and Thailand servers under SEA owing to a lack of players available to keep the game mode operating.

While Garena previously published League of Legends, there was no normal draft pick mode or clash mode for players to enjoy. With Riot Games eventually publishing a fresh new SEA server, one of the key features that delighted gamers was the inclusion of those two modes.

Unfortunately, players cannot enjoy either of those game types because the normal draft pick has been unavailable since the server's launch, and the clash has been inaccessible for all servers worldwide.

Riot Games was subjected to a social engineering attack. As a result, the game creators were forced to disable the clash to better comprehend the attack's consequences.

Riot Games was subjected to a social engineering attack. As a result, the game creators were forced to disable the clash to better comprehend the attack's consequences.

The lack of the normal draft pick mode for the Singapore and Thailand servers was disappointing for fans looking forward to playing the game mode. What's worse is that other servers in the SEA region have the normal draft pick mode available, even though it is for a limited time.

According to the official League of Legends Philippines server, the normal draft pick is available for them, but only from 5 pm to 1 am GMT+8. This is done to track, monitor, and manage queue times for other games with fewer players.

When will the League of Legends SEA server get the normal draft pick?

There is currently no definitive answer about the availability of the draft pick for the SEA server. Riot Auberaun also stated that if there is a healthy growth in the number of players, which would allow the game developers to support the normal draft pick queue properly, they would undoubtedly make it available.

The League of Legends Philippines team responded similarly, adding that their teams are monitoring the issue and may reconsider the decision.

If the scenario improves and there is an increase in the player base, the normal draft pick might potentially return full-time for the Philippines server.

The SEA region has five separate servers, which are as follows:

Singapore: For players in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Thailand: For Thailand-based players.

Philippines: This game is only available to users who live in the Philippines.

Vietnam: For Vietnam-based players.

Taiwan: Published in Taiwan. Players from Taiwan, Macau, and Hong Kong are eligible.

Riot Games had to construct these five servers to address the issue of language barriers and ensure optimal latency. Because the nations in the SEA are so far apart, having a single League of Legends server like NA (North America), EUW (Europe West), and so on isn't feasible.

The lack of a normal draft pick owing to an insufficient number of players on a single server is disheartening for those hoping to enjoy the mode with their League of Legends buddies.

But for the time being, Riot Games cannot do much because they need more players to support the queue times of the normal draft pick. Fans can only hope that the servers will see a sudden spike in the number of players, culminating in the game mode becoming available.

