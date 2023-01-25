League of Legends source code stolen and held for ransom, Riot Games updates community

Riot Games has kept its pledge to update the League of Legends community after a social engineering attack compromised systems in its development environment. This has ultimately caused a ripple effect, causing future releases like Ahri ASU and Aurelion Sol rework to be further delayed.

After this, they revised the summary by delving into detail by confirming the source code for League of Legends, TFT (Team Fight Tactics), and a legacy anti-cheat platform being exfiltrated.

Riot Games delves into stolen source code, informs League of Legends community

In their official statement, Riot Games revealed that a ransom email was sent to them by the perpetrator. They also declined to make any monetary transactions.

They have recognized that any exposure to source code increases the possibility of new cheats appearing. They went on to say that the illegally obtained source code has several experimental features as well. While this may pose problems in the future, the team is certain that no player data or personal information has been compromised.

While they expect that some of the new game modes and other updates will be made available to users, most of this material is still in prototype form, with no certainty of being published in the future.

They also mentioned that their security experts and internationally acknowledged external consultants are still assessing the assault and auditing their systems. Furthermore, they have alerted legal police and are actively cooperating with them as they investigate the incident and the organization responsible.

They are committed to being transparent and will produce a comprehensive report documenting the attackers' strategies, the areas where Riot Games' security procedures failed, and reformative measures.

Demand for ransom accelerates League's anti-cheat measures

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Riot Meddler notes they'll be accelerating the anticheat work mentioned in season start in light of the cyber attack Riot Meddler notes they'll be accelerating the anticheat work mentioned in season start in light of the cyber attack https://t.co/aQqvKWoYkU

Riot Games have admitted to League of Legends being at risk of facing additional cheating with the game source being compromised. Due to this, they are accelerating the process of updating their anti-cheat systems, as mentioned at the start of the season devs video, claimed by Riot Meddler, the head of League of Legends studio.

Riot Games hasn't updated the community on what the new anti-cheat system will look like for League of Legends, as they have only recently expedited the process after the social engineering attack.

For its gaming products, such as TFT (Team Fight Tactics), the updated cheat code is essential, too, as the source code for it was also breached.

The League community can expect more details in the near future as Riot Games devs look into this situation further.

