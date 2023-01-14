League of Legends to introduce brand new 2v2v2v2 game mode during summer of Season 13

On January 14, 2023, League of Legends' developers released a short video where they apologized to fans for the lackluster 2023 season cinematic while outlining plans for the upcoming year. In the video, they briefly touched upon a brand new 2v2v2v2 game mode that's scheduled to arrive in the summer of Season 13.

Considering that the game hasn't featured any new modes besides URF and Nexus Blitz in the last few years, this is certainly major news that's bound to make many fans happy. A brand new game mode will be a breath of fresh air for the player base, especially seeing how competitive the MOBA game has become.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Riot Meddler notes they are also prototyping a new meta experience that ISN'T a visual novel along side the new mode (which is actually 2v2v2v2 not 4v4) Riot Meddler notes they are also prototyping a new meta experience that ISN'T a visual novel along side the new mode (which is actually 2v2v2v2 not 4v4) https://t.co/GIkR7JRszv

In any case, it's safe to say that the plans for this game mode have been in place for some time now. The developers may have been forced to discuss it this early on account of the backlash they received for the season 2023 cinematic video.

Important details about the brand new 2v2v2v2 game mode that's set to arrive in League of Legends season 13

The new League of Legends game mode that was announced by the developers in their apology video will reportedly be a 2v2v2v2 one. While this isn't an official name, it's a moniker that the community has come up with on account of its nature.

Based on recent reports, the upcoming game mode willl have four teams of two players each, with these teams being pitched against each other in a deathmatch format. Players will expectedly be able to level up and purchase items in between multiple rounds within a single match.

As it so happens, this game mode is a prototype that's still being worked on. The developers will likely provide more information about it sometime in March this year, with artwork and other details potentially arriving.

If everything goes according to Riot Games' plans, the game mode will be officially released sometime in the middle of this year. In any case, this is an exciting addition that sounds fairly interesting on paper and will offer a brand new League of Legends experience, with several players from the community already excited about it.

It's no secret that the lackluster season 2023 cinematic left the community extremely dissatisfied and frustrated. A surprising majority of the casual fanbase seem to have lost interest in the game, with some even claiming that they would quit League of Legends for good.

Nevertheless, the developers have assured the community that they're fully committed to both the game as well as its fans and that they've taken full responsibility for not living up to the players' expectations.

