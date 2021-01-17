League of Legends Clash Shadow Isles Cup canceled in all the EU clients for today

Riot Games doesn’t seem to be having much luck when introducing their new model - Clash - to League of Legends.

The new model has caused many problems for the devs since its inception leading to it being scrapped from the clients now-and-then.

Its return on the 16th of January 2021 sparked even more controversy in the League of Legends community as Clash was canceled from all the European clients.

Today, Europe West, Nordic states, and East League of Legends servers faced severe issues because of which the remainder of the Clash matches were canceled.

The Shadow Isles Cup, which was the name given to this weekend’s Clash Tournament, generated a lot of hype. League of Legends fans in the EU feel disappointed with everything going wrong.

📢 [LoL-EUW/EUNE] Due to issues with EU network and servers, we will be canceling the remainder of Clash games for today and resume tomorrow. Tickets will be refunded for tournament teams that did not complete. — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) January 16, 2021

Earlier, Riot Games tweeted,

“[LoL-EUW/EUNE] Due to issues with EU network and servers, we will be canceling the remainder of Clash games for today and resume tomorrow. Tickets will be refunded for tournament teams that did not complete.”

League of Legends players who purchased Clash tickets will be compensated.

Dude that is kinda like a concert getting cancelled, people get their tickets back and then complaining that it is not enough and that they want merch for free as well. How greedy can you be? — 烏 (@DawnOfRaven) January 16, 2021

Advertisement

To participate in this weekend’s Shadow Isles Cup Clash tournament, players had to buy Clash tickets by investing 975 Blue Essence or 195 Riot Points. Some players also got Clash tickets or 975 Riot Points if they wanted the Premium.

Fortunately, for the European League of Legends players who had invested in a Clash ticket before the tournament, their Blue Essence and Riot Points will also be refunded.

The matches that were canceled today have all been scheduled for tomorrow. Hopefully, the remainder of the Clash competition will go without a hitch.