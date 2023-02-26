League of Legends Patch 13.5 to introduce ARAM changes, tower fortification, damage buffs, and more

League of Legends Patch 13.5 is expected to be one of the most vital patches of Season 13 due to the multitude of champion buffs, nerfs, and rune changes. Along with that, developers Riot Games intend to make changes to the ARAM game mode, with significant initiatives centered around the towers.

ARAM is one of League of Legends' most well-known and popular game modes. It provides a far more relaxed and informal experience than other game modes such as Summoner's Rift, allowing players to focus on having fun.

The game mode is also an opportunity for League of Legends players to try out new champions and strategies without the pressure of a ranked match.

Details regarding ARAM changes to be introduced in League of Legends Patch 13.5

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 ARAM changes:

- Inhibitor towers now have a Fortification buff that reduces damage by 30% for 60 seconds after the outer turret is destroyed

- All towers now gain bonus damage and resists every minute

ARAM changes:

Inhibitor towers now gain a Fortification bonus that reduces damage by 30% for 60 seconds after the outer turret is destroyed.

Towers now decay resists at 30:00 and HP at 45:00, (Supposedly only applicable to ARAM Clash)

Every minute, all towers will now acquire extra damage and resistance.

Outer Tower:

Tower Power-Up

Attack Damage: 185 -> 233 (Over 8 minutes) =>>> 185 -> 293 (Over 12 mintues)

Base Armour: 70 =>>> 75, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Base Magic Resist: 75, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

At 12 minutes, the Outer Tower's Armour and Magic Resist will be set to 40

Inhibitor Tower:

Tower Power-Up

Attack Damage: 195 -> 243 (Over 8 minutes) =>>> 195 -> 375 (Over 15 mintues)

Base Armour: 70 =>>> 75, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Base Magic Resist: 75, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Unique Buff: Fortification - When the outer tower falls, the Inhibitor Tower receives a 30% Damage Reduction for 60 seconds

Nexus Tower:

Tower Power-Up

Attack Damage: 175 -> 223 (Over 8 minutes) =>>> 195-> 375 (Over 15 mintues)

Base Armour: 50 =>>> 75, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Base Magic Resist: 75, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Michael @Graydiance



Generally, the theme was to bring all base resistances together and increase DR by 5%. Kind of applying the Durability Update to ARAM.

The Fortification buff that the Inhibitor Towers will now receive is a welcome addition. In ARAM games, if a side can achieve an ace in 10 minutes or less, that team usually snowballs the game quickly. This leads to a disappointing experience for other League of Legends players, as they generally do not get a chance to make a comeback due to games finishing prematurely.

With the addition of the Fortification bonus for Inhibitor Towers, ARAM games should seem less biased in nature, and mid-late game scaling team compositions should feel less punitive to play.

Furthermore, a sizeable proportion of the League of Legends community feels that the Towers in ARAM can be easily taken down in minutes. Also, all Towers acquiring additional damage and resistance per minute is a positive development. Once these updates are live, the situation will be addressed and ARAM games will be more entertaining.

Furthermore, with Clash scheduled to return, these changes will help make the ARAM Clash even more entertaining. While these changes appear beneficial on paper, it will be interesting to see how they affect the overall ARAM experience following the release of the League of Legends Patch 13.5.

