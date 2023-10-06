Are EA FC 24 servers down? Best ways to check server status

EA FC 24 doesn't need an excellent server connection for you to access offline game modes. However, there's no such leeway if you want to enjoy content that requires online matchmaking. This includes the Ultimate Team mode, FC Club, and Volta seasons. To enjoy these modes, connecting to the servers is mandatory. However, you won't be able to do so if they are down.

The EA FC 24 servers can go down due to various reasons, but the outcomes are pretty much the same: you won't be able to participate in matchmaking. Hence, it becomes important for you to know how to detect these server errors to ensure that your playing sessions don't suffer from unnecessary interruptions.

How to check EA FC 24 server status efficiently

The EA FC 24 servers, as of October 6, 2023, are not down, and they're working as expected. There is no news of any upcoming maintenance from EA Sports, so you should expect the online services to work as expected.

One of the best ways to prepare for server downtime is to use X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Whenever routine maintenance is scheduled, EA Sports posts a tweet with an announcement about it. The tweet usually lists the date of the maintenance, along with the potential duration. As long as the maintenance continues, the servers can't be accessed, and this applies to any game mode that will need them to function.

The game servers can sometimes go down, even without official maintenance. If such a thing happens, members of the EA Sports FC community will post on the platform, creating awareness about the problem.

Another great alternative is to use websites like Downdetector. Such third-party websites allow you to search for the operational status of different servers, and you can even do so by selecting the region you live in. The process is pretty simple, and all you need to do is select your applicable region and then input EA FC 24 in the search box.

If the servers are down, a large number of red dots will appear on a graph. The red dots signify the reports of people trying to log in to the servers and failing.

If your servers are still down and the methods above don't work, the problem may be coming from your end.

The issue might also be restricted to your region on a smaller scale. In this case, the problem is fixed pretty quickly.