FIFA 23 server downtime (May 17): Servers to be taken down at 6 am UTC

FIFA 23 servers will be undergoing maintenance later today, on May 17, and developers EA Sports has duly conveyed the message via the game’s official Twitter account. A possible maintenance was predicted due to the latest Title Update 12, which went live a few days ago. As usual, the servers will be taken down once the maintenance begins and the available information has been handed out for the community’s convenience.

Server maintenances are routinely conducted by the developers to improve overall service. Having an internet connection is not mandatory to play FIFA 23, and players can still enjoy certain game modes. However, it’s important to be aware of the other details to ensure that players don’t end up with data loss by any chance.

All online access to FIFA 23 will be restricted during the maintenance

Today’s server maintenance will commence at 6 am UTC and will be a two-hour affair. It’s worth noting that the developers can increase the maintenance if necessary, and it could go beyond the 8 am UTC deadline. Matchmaking will be restricted starting 5:30 am UTC, and all game modes will be unavailable.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have scheduled maintenance on May 17, 6 AM - 8 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



Titles impacted: FIFA 18 - 23 on all platforms. We have scheduled maintenance on May 17, 6 AM - 8 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.Titles impacted: FIFA 18 - 23 on all platforms.

This includes the popular Ultimate Team mode, which is currently hosting the TOTS event. EA Sports has released plenty of special cards featuring the best footballers from the ongoing season, but players will have to wait for the maintenance to be over to resume their in-game activities.

Online friendlies will also be restricted as they use the official servers. However, players can enjoy certain FIFA 23 game modes in the meantime. This includes the popular Career Mode option, which lets players take a team and make it the best in the world. The Volta, a fresh take on the FIFA Street series, will also be available during the maintenance. It allows players to enjoy a different flavor of gameplay and includes all authentic teams and clubs.

There have been certain recent issues in FIFA 23, including crashes on the PlayStation 5. Despite a follow-up patch, the crashing issues have still occurred for some. The community is hoping that the recent server update will put an end to all these problems.

Poll : 0 votes