Are Elden Ring servers down?

Elden Ring servers often go down for maintenance, which usually indicates an upcoming update or server-side balance changes that FromSoftware does from time to time. During the server downtime, players won't be able to access the game's multiplayer aspects, i.e., co-op and invasions. Recently, some players reported that they're facing issues with the game's online modes, which might hint at the servers going offline for maintenance.

However, as of writing this article (May 15, 2024), Elden Ring servers are not down for maintenance. And since FromSoftware or Bandai Namco have not announced anything in that regard on their social platforms, the issues players are facing with the online mode might have some other reasons behind them.

Here's a look at how you can check Elden Ring's server status, fix potential issues with the game's online modes, and more.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Elden Ring servers are not down for maintenance, but there's a catch

Expand Tweet

Elden Ring servers are working as intended and if you're facing any issues with the game's online features, it might have to do with either your ISP or your platform's online client. For instance, if you're on PlayStation, there's a chance that PSN servers might be down for a short while. This won't be surprising considering PSN is prone to server regular outages.

You can always check whether Elden Ring or your platform's servers are down for maintenance or not by simply visiting their official website or social channels. For FromSoftware's games, server maintenance downtimes are usually announced via a post on their official X account.

There's also the chance that your PC or console might have some issues connecting to the internet, which you can easily remedy by restarting your router. Server outage in FromSoftware's games only affects the online modes. As such, if you're not interested in the PvP and the Colosseum, you can simply switch the game to offline mode and play it.

To switch to offline mode:

Head to Options in the main menu.

in the main menu. Under Options , go to Network .

, go to . Under Network, select Launch settings and switch it to Offline.

Restart the game after making this change and you should boot into the game's offline mode.

While you can play Elden Ring online, without ever engaging with the multiplayer aspects of it, there are a few things that you should keep in mind while doing so.

Firstly, if the servers go down for maintenance, or you lose internet connection while playing the game, you will be booted straight back to the main menu, which can be troubling if you're in a boss fight or not anywhere near a Site of Grace. Additionally, playing in the online mode can restrict you from using Spirit Summons if you accidentally activate a Summoning Pool.

Expand Tweet

Playing the game offline doesn't have these issues. However, doing so also has its drawbacks. If you're playing offline, you won't be able to see the messages left by other players, which sometimes can be very helpful, especially while exploring dungeons.