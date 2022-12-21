5 best Ashes of War for Colossal weapons in Elden Ring to dominate Colosseum PvP

Elden Ring's new Colosseum PvP update has breathed new life into the game's online multiplayer aspect. While the title's stellar single-player PvE content is the main attraction, the PvP duels and invasions act as end-game content, something many Souls veterans are passionate about.

With Elden Ring streamlining the online and multiplayer aspect, making it much easier for players to connect with others for co-op or duels, the PvP was expected to thrive. However, the lack of a dedicated PvP arena prevented players from enjoying the multiplayer aspect as much as they did in FromSoftware's previous titles, like Dark Souls Remastered and Dark Souls 3.

The Colosseum arena added with patch 1.08 filled this void, reviving the PvP experience of Elden Ring. The game is chock-full of unique weapons and armor sets that players can mix and match to create amazing and effective builds for the Colosseum PvP.

Almost every weapon type is a perfectly viable choice for the PvP and PvE content of Elden Ring. However, nothing comes close to the raw DPS of the Colossal weapons, which are some of the best options for PvP builds.

Listed below are five of the best Ashes of War that players can use for Colossal weapons to dominate Colosseum PvP in Elden Ring.

Bloodhound's Step, Royal Knight's Resolve, and 3 other great Ashes of War for Colossal weapons in Elden Ring

1) Bloodhound's Step

Despite being nerfed with patch 1.07, Bloodhound's Step is still one of the best weapon skills in Elden Ring. Players can use it to annihilate most of the PvE content in the game and dominate the Colosseum PvP.

This Ash of War not only gives players increased invincibility frames when dodging but also increases their overall dexterity.

Bloodhound's Step can be found as a static drop from the Night's Cavalry boss at Lenne's Rise tower located at Dragonbarrow in Caelid.

2) Royal Knight's Resolve

Royal Knight's Resolve is a passive buff that temporarily increases poise and massively boosts attack power. This Ash of War is best used with weapons that scale off of strength since using it massively boosts damage proportional to players' strength attribute.

Royal Knight's Resolve serves as the perfect Ash of War to boost raw DPS, something that goes very well with the Colossal weapons in Elden Ring.

Players can get the Royal Knight's Resolve Ash of War as a static drop near the Imp Statue, which is close to the fireplace at the Temple of Eiglay, Site of the Grace.

3) Waves of Darkness

Waves of Darkness is a powerful Ash of War that can easily stagger enemies and bosses while also dealing massive damage to them. The best part about this Ash of War is its wide AoE (area of effect) attack, which is best used for crowd control (in PvE) or to roll catch players in PvP in Elden Ring.

Players can get the Waves of Darkness Ash of War after defeating Astel, Naturalborn of the Void, and trading its remembrance with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

4) Lion's Claw

Much like Royal Knight's Resolve, Lion's Claw massively increases the strength and attack power of the weapon that it is used with. The Ash of War provides heavy affinity, which boosts the raw damage output of the weapon it is imbued with.

Lion's Claw allows players to somersault on enemies while causing poise and health damage, which often breaks their posture and opens them up for a critical attack.

Players can find the Lion's Claw Ash of War as a static drop after defeating the Lion Guardian inside Fort Gael in Caelid.

5) Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker

Much like Lion's Claw, Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker adds heavy affinity to the weapon it is imbued with, substantially increasing its strength and attack power.

The skill on this Ash of War allows players to violently shake the earth by slamming their hands on the ground, unleashing a shockwave that deals massive AoE damage. This is best used for crowd control and to roll catch players in PvP.

Players can get Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker after defeating Hoarah Loux (Godfrey) at the Elden Throne in Leyndell and trading his remembrance with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

