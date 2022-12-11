The best Colossal axe build in Elden Ring to dominate Colosseum PvP

Elden Ring's PvP scene recently received a massive uplift, thanks to the addition of the Colosseum arenas with patch 1.08. The three Colosseums that have been present in the game since its launch have finally been put to use, giving players a dedicated arena for all PvP interactions, which was previously restricted to only duels and invasions.

Alongside many new gameplay features, Elden Ring also introduced some brand new weapon types to FromSoftware's "Souls" formula, with one of the most notable new weapon types being the Colossal weapons which includes swords, clubs, maces, and even axes. This article details the best Colossal axe build to easily decimate your enemies in both PvP and PvE in Elden Ring.

Requirements for the Colossal axe build in Elden Ring

While the Colossal axe weapon type is essentially the Greataxe with some new combos and swing animations, it's a massive improvement over the standard 'axe' weapon archetypes. Colossal weapons are essentially the big and heavy weapon class, which focus on high DPS above everything else.

Using the Colossal axe along with Attack boosting talismans and high Poise armor creates powerful builds that are viable for both PvP and PvE content in Elden Ring. Here's a breakdown of one of the best Colossal axe builds to dominate the Colosseum PvP:

Weapon

Axe of Godfrey

Ash of War

Regal Roar

Talisman

Roar Medallion

Shard of Alexander

Green Turtle Talisman

Starscourge Heirloom

Faith Incantations

Golden Vow

Black Flame's Protection

Beastial Vitality

Flame Grant Me Strength

Armor

Elden Lord set

Drake Knight set

Crucible Tree set

Bull-goat set

Thanks to its high AR, the Axe of Godfrey is the best option for a Colossal axe build, capable of hitting a maximum of 780 (while two-handing the weapon) on the standard PvP meta rune level of 125. The weapon's Ash of War, Regal Roar, can be used to roll catch other players, while also dealing a significant amount of damage.

Players looking for an alternative can also check out the Rotten Greataxe, which drops from killing the Rotten Duelist to the north of Ordina, Liturgical Town in Consecrated Snowfield. Although the Rotten Greataxe has a significantly lower AR (DPS) than the Axe of Godfrey, it's among the few weapons that can inflict 'Scarlet Rot' on enemies, which stacks with every successful hit.

Much like the 'Poison' status, Scarlet Rot deals damage over time. However, it remains active for longer than any other status effect in the game, and can deal significantly more damage once it stacks to the maximum. For the Rotten Greataxe, the best Ash of War will either be Bloodhound's Step or War Cry.

Besides weapon choices, the talismans used for this Colossal weapon build are geared towards increasing attack power and the efficiency of the Ash of War being used. Both the Roar Medallion and Shard of Alexander will greatly increase the damage dealt by using an Ash of War on the weapon, whereas the Green Turtle Talisman and Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman will provide a passive boost to Stamina regeneration and Defense, respectively.

The faith incantations used are optional, but can help players boost their Attack power and Defense even further, which can be quite helpful for both boss fights and Colosseum duels in Elden Ring.

