The best Colossal Knight build in Elden Ring for Colosseum PvP

PVP has never been more exciting in Elden Ring, thanks to the Colosseum update. However, the best build right now is clearly the Colossal Knight. Huge swords, heavy damage, that’s a staple of the build, and it seems like, right now, everyone is picking up their favorite giant weapon and battering down their foes with them.

While this build won’t make you great at PVP, it is a solid start for your weapon and talismans. It may not be easy to gain all the gear you need for this build, but it will put you in a position to shatter the dreams of your opponents in Elden Ring’s newest PVP mode.

What to acquire for your Colossal Knight build in Elden Ring for Colosseum PVP

There are few things more satisfying in Elden Ring than a successful greatsword attack. They’re huge and a little slow, but they are incredibly powerful. However, they require a significant amount of skill. You have to make every single swing count, so it’s also very much a skill-based build. If you whiff a swing, you can be countered and defeated, so you have to be careful.

Loadout for Colossal Knight

Greatsword

Bloodhound’s Step

Spear Talisman

Bull-Goat’s Talisman

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Great-Jar’s Arsenal

Knight Armor Set

For weapons, the best choice is Greatsword, which is also known as Gut’s Sword from Berserk. It’s a massive, powerful blade, found in an abandoned treasure cart in northwestern Caelid while exploring Elden Ring.

You’ll also want to equip it with Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War. It’s a better version of Quickstep, moving farther and faster. You can use it to circle lock-on targets, making it ideal for such a massive weapon. You’ll have to find it in Dragonbarrow, off one of the Night’s Cavalry. In front of Lenne’s Rise, you can find them at the bridge. Players have also used Barbaric Roar or War Cry.

The Spear Talisman grants a thrusting weapon counterattack damage increase of 15%, which is certainly useful. The Bull-Goat’s Talisman will reduce Poison Damage by 25%, making you that much sturdier in your Elden Ring PVP matches. Pair that with the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, which reduces Physical Damage by 20%.

You’ll also want to use the powerful Great-Jar’s Arsensal, to increase your Equip Load by 19%. Combining this with the Knight Armor set of gear increases your overall defense against other players in Elden Ring. You can purchase it in the Roundtable Hold from the Twin Maiden Husks.

For your stats, focus on Strength, Vigor, and Endurance. While your weapon is quite slow, all things considered, having those stats will enable you to make every single one of your strikes count.

With these in hand, it’s still going to be up to your skill level to overcome your opponents. Anyone foolish enough to take up arms against you in the Colosseum, however, will find that overcoming the power of the Greatsword is no easy feat.

