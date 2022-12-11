5 best Ashes of War for Colossal swords in Elden Ring to dominate Colosseum PvP

Ashes of War is one of the most exciting and unique features of Elden Ring. These Ashes of War add a lot of variety to the builds and can often be the key to finding success in fights. Hence, with the release of the Colosseum update, several fans will be interested to learn about the best Ashes of War they can use in PvP for their colossal swords.

In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. The Colosseums have opened their gates.In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. https://t.co/BFIwOeJQFs

It is vital to clarify that this list is not conclusive, and fans can always have their opinions on what is best for their playstyle and build.

Bloodhound's Step and four other Ashes of War that players should use with Colossal swords in Elden Ring Colosseum

1) War Cry

The first significant Ash of War players should use in Elden Ring Colosseum is War Cry. This Ash of War provides affinities and buffs to armaments when used.

Its two significant buffs are hyper armor and a damage boost. The damage boost can be enhanced with a roar medallion. It is excellent and has around 40 seconds of uptime, which is massive in a PvP duel. It also consumes very little FP, allowing players to use other spells.

2) Hoarfrost Stomp

This Ash of War often gets overlooked, primarily because it got nerfed heavily several months back. Despite the nerfs, it is still a mighty Ash of War and can be used in PvP.

It may not be as good in a 1v1 duel, but it is pretty good in 3v3 or free-for-all, where players need crowd control or zone control against enemies. This Ash of War leaves a trail of mist on the ground that leads to frost build-up and can catch those players off-guard who love to spam dodge rolls in Elden Ring.

3) Royal Knight's Resolve

This is an Ash of War that players would often say helps win PvP without putting in any effort. When used, players will gain a massive boost to their next attack.

It is important to remember that this attack boost is so substantial that it can break poise with one hit. It can often be the key to winning a fight that might seem lost. Apart from that, this Ash of War also goes very well with tanky builds crafted to trade hits as much as possible.

4) Golden Vow

This is an Ash of War that Elden Ring PvP players will find quite helpful while they are in a 2v2 or a 3v3 scenario within the Elden Ring Colosseum. Golden Vow, when used, offers increased attack power and defense to all nearby allies.

The buff may not be too big, but it has no downsides. Besides, players do not need faith to build to use it despite being a Sacred Ash of War. Hence, this Ash of War does not require any commitment from the players, which makes it even more valuable for PvP.

5) Bloodhound's Step

The final Ash of War that needs to be considered for this list is called Bloodhound's Step. This Ash of War allows players to disappear for a few seconds before reappearing again, making it easy to dodge attacks and create an element of surprise.

This Ash of War did get nerfed a while back, but it is still highly annoying to deal with, and Elden Ring players who use slower weapons like colossal swords will find it handy to reposition in fights.

