Are Fortnite developers copying Apex Legends?

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
116   //    09 Mar 2019, 16:17 IST

Fortnite is the biggest cross-platform battle royale.
Fortnite is the biggest cross-platform battle royale.

Battle royales are undoubtedly the most played game genre currently in the world. Even with the huge number of people who are a fan of the genre, competition is stiff between the current battle royale games. 

The newest entry to the genre is Apex Legends, and it has taken the gaming community by storm. The game, set in the Titanfall universe was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It was released on February 4, 2019, without any prior announcement or advertisements. Within a week the game hit 25 million players, and it hit the 50 million milestone just a month after release. 

The game is quickly racking up new players and will try to over-popularise the biggest battle royale in the world: Fortnite. Apparently, the devs at Epic Games are looking to do what they can to prevent this. 

A photo, leaked by popular clan Faze Clan; which has professional teams in many esports games, shows that Fortnite is planning to add a new feature called respawn vans. If rumors are to be believed, then these respawn vans will allow people to respawn their teammates even after they have died in a game. 

The ability to revive dead teammates was a unique feature brought to the battle royale world by Respawn Entertainment with Apex Legends. In Apex Legends, there are certain respawn points in the map where players can go to revive their dead teammates. This is dangerous, but ultimately very rewarding. 

Thus, Fortnite adding this feature is a clear indication that they copied it from Apex Legends. It is highly probable that these respawn vans will only be added to a limited time game mode and after seeing how the community receives this feature, added to the main game mode. 

So what is your opinion about Fortnite adding respawn buses?

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Writing.
