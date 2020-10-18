With Sony’s next generation PS5 console set for a November 12th release, gamers around the world will be saving up to splurge their hard-earned cash. The PS5 Standard edition will be available for $499, while the Digital edition will cost around $100 less. With various new features and improvements, along with a plethora of new titles already announced, previous versions of the PS might as well be considered obsolete.

However, there are still various gamers, and even content creators, who play and stream games on these ‘obsolete’ consoles. Below, you can see a picture comparing the features between the PS4 and PS5. Back in January 2020, YouTuber Mystic posted a video explaining all the reasons why people still play games on PS3.

Image Credits: r/gaming, Reddit

Are players still playing PS3 in 2020?: This YouTuber has all the answers

Firstly, there are quite a few gaming titles that are still active, and have decently sized communities. In the video that you see at the end of the article, the YouTuber can be seen jumping into a random GTA San Andreas lobby to find out whether the community is still active.

Needless to say, quite a few games, such as those of the GTA series and Resident Evil 5, still have active users who play regularly. While the number of people are obviously miniscule compared to the PS4, the YouTuber explains that this is not necessarily a bad thing.

Image Credits: Wikipedia

Due to the large scale exodus of gamers to PS4, the communities are less toxic, and have people who genuinely want to engage and find other people to play with. The YouTuber explains that he himself has found many gamers that, even now, regularly play games on the PS3.

Further in the video, we saw quite a few random gamers shedding light on their individual reasons for still playing PS3 games. Most people said that the PS3 was their favourite console, and that they were nostalgic about the games that they used to play.

Moreover, the YouTuber explained that this does not mean that they only play on the PS3. Most gamers have already upgraded to PS4, and have plans to splurge on the upcoming console as well. However, there are still quite a few reasons why gamers tend to revisit these old-school titles on PS3. You can watch the entire video below.