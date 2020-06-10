PS5 Expected Price in India

PS5 is likely to be revealed on the 11th of June, and the player base is excited for the next-gen console.

The PS5 is likely to be priced higher than the PS4 on launch, due to it being a significant upgrade.

PS5 Event on 11th of June

The Playstation Event on June 11th will be the first of many events that Sony has planned for the PS5 over the Summer.

The PS5 v Xbox Series X console war is gearing up with both Sony and Microsoft upping their game significantly from last year's consoles.

The PS4 was one of Sony's most successful consoles in the company's history and had some of the best console exclusives in the history of gaming.

The Xbox One, however, did not have the console exclusives to stack up well against the PS4. But the console did have great hardware and had scope for improvement.

Sony has revealed certain hardware specifications for the PS5, and even boasting of a powerful SSD that will rival PC gaming setups' SSDs.

The PS5 is reportedly a significant upgrade from the PS4 and therefore, will cost more than the PS4 did at launch.

PS5 Expected Price in India

(picture credits: wccftech)

Console gaming in India has been steadily on the rise, as Consoles like the PS4 have become more accessible than expensive gaming laptops and desktop hardware.

The PS4 had a Rs 39,990 price tag on launch back in 2013 in India. It was priced at $399.99 USD in the US.

The PS5 reportedly has significantly better hardware and offer more functionality and features. It would be fair to assume that the PS5 will be priced slightly higher than the PS4 due to these reasons.

Major speculation around the price point regarding the PS5 in US points to $450 price at launch.

It would then be fair to assume that the PS5 will be priced somewhere around the Rs 45,000 mark upon launch in India.

The PS5 is expected to be revealed at the 11th June Event. The event will be streamed live worldwide. For our Indian readers, they can catch stream at 1:30 AM on Thursday i.e 12th June.

