Are there any available Shadowverse Worlds Beyond codes?

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond codes are unique serial keys players can input to get bonuses. It is the latest strategy card game from the CCG IP. The title includes new additions like super-evolution and community park etc. Thus, it makes the gameplay engaging for both fans and newcomers. Furthermore, it offers you the ability to input codes to acquire bonuses.

However, these serial keys are time-bound. Thus, players might be wondering if there are any codes that are currently available. Unfortunately, there are no active keys as of this writing.

There are currently no Shadowverse Worlds Beyond codes

Players will need to wait for sometime to see any redeemable keys (Image via Cygames)

As of June 17, 2025, there are no working keys you can enter to acquire bonuses. However, there will be some in the near future. The best way to look for new keys is by browsing the official channels for the game. Namely:

These profiles will post the latest Shadowverse Worlds Beyond codes.

How to redeem them?

Here's how you can redeem the Shadowverse Worlds Beyond codes:

Start Worlds Beyond on your system.

Click on the "More" tab at the bottom edge of the main menu.

Select the "Enter Promo Code" option in the bottom row.

Enter the serial key into the box.

Click OK.

Make sure that you type the code exactly as it's shown. Any error will result in the serial key not working.

Players can enter referral codes to get free rupies

If you know someone who has recently downloaded the game and is about to start it, make sure to give them a referral code. To incentivize adding your friends to the game, Worlds Beyond gives you free rupies for referring the title to other players. Here's how to acquire it:

Open the game.

Select the square icon on the top right of the screen.

Click the "Invite" button.

Click "Enter Invite Code."

An alphanumeric code will appear in a blue textbox. Select the icon to the right of the sequence, and it will copy it to the clipboard. Send it to your friend who has just started the game. The same person can now enter it to get 2,000 rupies. You can get up to 10,000 rupies as they complete different "invited friend" missions like climbing up the ranks.

That's all about the currently available Shadowverse Worlds Beyond codes.

