An Arena Breakout Infinite downtime is currently live, and has been incorporated to maintain online servers for the title. The official downtime announcement has indicated that all servers will remain offline from July 10, 2025, 12 AM UTC. Alongside maintenance, the developers are also incorporating the Season 2 update for the game.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the Arena Breakout Infinite downtime for today, and when players can expect servers to go live once again. Read below to know more.

When will Arena Breakout Infinite downtime end (July 10, 2025)?

As per the official blog post, the ongoing Arena Breakout Infinite downtime, which kicked off on July 10, 2025, 12 AM UTC/ 5:30 AM IST/ 12 PM NZST, will continue for approximately eight hours. All live servers will remain offline, and if you were in a match as the maintenance went live, your servers will shut down upon conclusion of your game.

Ad

Trending

Here's a detailed list of the downtime end dates and times for different regions of the world:

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) July 10, 2025, at 1 am Mountain Time (MT) July 10, 2025, at 2 am Central Time (CT) July 10, 2025, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET) July 10, 2025, at 4 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) July 10, 2025, at 8 am British Standard Time (BST) July 10, 2025, at 9 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK) July 10, 2025, at 11 am Indian Standard Time (IST) July 10, 2025, at 1:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) July 10, 2025, at 4 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) July 10, 2025, at 5 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 10, 2025, at 6 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) July 10, 2025, at 8 pm

Ad

For an easier means to keep track of the downtime end time, we've attached a countdown below:

Ad

What can we expect from Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2?

A plethora of new content is coming with Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2. We've got news about new game updates, such as the addition of new Retrieval Devices within the main game mode. The Multiplayer Arena is also incorporating new updates. Players can expect an Arsenal Shuffle, and furthermore, the addition of a new Multiplayer map: Northridge—Sewage Plant.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The developers have also incorporated new kill cam functions in the game. Upon a player's death, they can now inspect their enemy's POV while killing them.

As per the official patch notes, the following new event modes will also be added to the game:

New Duos Mode: Unlocks at Lv. 24, and unlocks Northridge—Lockdown Zone and Farm—Lockdown Zone.

New Special Ops Ambush Mode map: TV Station—Central Control Area and Northridge—Northridge Hotel.

Solo Ops optimization. Unlocks at Lv. 30 now and is presented as a Forbidden Zone.

Ad

Read more: Arena Breakout Infinite's new season Ignition is available now, here's everything we know

That's everything that you need to know about the Arena Breakout Infinite downtime today. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.