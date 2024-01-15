Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update: New side story, Operators, outfits, and more 

The Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update introduces a variety of additions. Players can also get daily freebies through a login event, free Headhunting Permits, and one free roll daily on the Cloud Top Dreams banner.

All new events, banners, outfits, and other content will be available after a short closed server maintenance on January 16, 2024, from 10:00 to 10:10 UTC-7. Hyperglyph will send 200 Orundum as compensation to those players who created their accounts before January 16.

This article provides all the details of the Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update.

All details about Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update

Arknights players have plenty of content to look forward to in the 4th anniversary update. A new side story, So Long, Adele: Home Away From Home, will be available till February 6, 2024. Two new 6-star and two 4-star Operators will also debut with the side story. Players can get tons of freebies through two sign-in events, new and old costumes from the outfit store, and more.

Below is a detailed overview of all new content in Arknights anniversary celebration update.

Arknights new side story: So Long, Adele: Home Away From Home

So Long, Adele: Home Away From Home side story will be available in the Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update (Image via Hypergryph)

The new side story will be available till February 13, 2024, at 03:59 UTC-7, and one must clear Chapter 1, Stage 10 of the main storyline to gain access. So Long, Adele’s event stages will open in three phases, and players can get various rewards by clearing the stages. Here are the details:

A Holiday at the Hot Springs (Phase 1): After the maintenance till February 6, 2024

After the maintenance till February 6, 2024 Treasurehunting in Siesta (Phase 2): From January 23 to February 6, 2024

From January 23 to February 6, 2024 Surfing the Lava (Phase 3): From January 30 to February 6, 2024

Siestan Fashion Street will also open during the event, where players can get various rewards by purchasing and selling goods. Notable rewards include Mountaincomm Trade Supplies containing in-game items and Trip to the White Volcano furniture pieces.

The side story also features several missions in the Dolly’s Task List side event. One can complete them and obtain the debut Operator: 5-star Bryophyta, Trip to White Volcano furniture pieces, Fluffy Critter Wool, and more as rewards. Fluffy Critter Wool can be exchanged at the White Volcano to redeem various items, such as Bryophyta’s token and Headhunting Permit.

Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update: New Operators

New Operator Eyjafjalla the Hvit Aska in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Four new Arknights Operators, two 6-stars and two 5-stars, will debut through the Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update. Here is the list:

6-star Eyjafjalla the Hvit Aska

6-star Swire the Elegant Wit

5-star Poncirus

5-star Bryophta

Players can obtain three Operators, excluding Bryophta, from the debut limited-time banner, Cloudtop Lucid Dreams, at a boosted-drop rate. The banner is a part of the Limited Headhunting-Carnival series and features 6-star Gavial the Invincible and Ch’en the Holungday characters for a limited time.

Swire the Elegant Wit and Poncirus will be available in other Standard Headhuntings after the event ends. On the other hand, 6-star Eyjafjalla the Hvit Aska will be available in other headhuntings after July 1, 2024.

Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update: New outfits

MARTHE (Coral Coast) outfit series will be available in the Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update. (Image via Hypergryph)

The following new outfits from MARTHE (Coral Coast) series will be available in the Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update during the event:

Holiday HD26 for Gavial the Invincible

Summer Flowers FA394 for Goldenglow

Summer Flowers FA062 for Myrtle

Here are the re-edition outfits from MARTHE (Coral Coast) series that will be available during the event:

Summer Flowers FA018 for Eyjafjalla

Summer Flowers FA017 for Angelina

Silent Night DN04 for Tomimi

Silent Night DN06 for Mudrock

Light Breeze LB01 for Projekt Red

Light Breeze LB03 for Sideroca

Beach Guard GT002 for Jaye

Bloodline of Combat Collection - Ten Thousand Mountains for Ch'en the Holungday

Moreover, the Rhodes Fashion review outfit store will also go live during the event, featuring 84 re-edition outfits for Arknights characters. The list includes Bloodline of Combat Collection - Dark Cloud for Mountain and Bloodline of Combat Collection - Forgemaster for Eunectes.

More new content in Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update

Hypergryph will distribute 10 free Headhunting Permits, Footprints of the Clouds, in its 4th anniversary update (Image via Hypergryph)

Besides the new side story, Operators, and outfits, a lot of new content will be available in the Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update. Here are the details:

4th anniversary celebration special login event: Players can log in between January 16 and January 30, 2024, to claim 10 Footprints of the Clouds Headhunting Permit. The permit can only be used on the Cloudtop Lucid Dreams banner. All players will also get one free roll daily on the banner during the period.

Misty Wonderland: It is a sign-in event, granting freebies daily for 10 days. This event goes live after the update till January 30, 2024. Players can claim Bunny New Year’s cutout, LMD, Orundum, Recruitment Permit, Chestnut’s exclusive outfit: Holiday HDm57, event-exclusive furniture, and more.

Siesta Graffiti Wall: The Siesta Graffiti Wall event will be available after the Arknights 4th Anniversary celebration update till January 16, 2024. Players can get two trials for Beating Tickets daily by logging into the game. These can be spent to participate in the event to get the Beating Tickets with the most Orundum.

The amount of Orundum in each ticket ranges from the lowest 200, 300, 400, 500, and 600 to the highest 800. If players receive less than 400 Orundum, i.e., 200 or 300, they will get one extra trial the next day. One can receive more than three trials daily, and unused ones won’t be accumulated.

Two new furniture sets, Explorer’s Dream Research Cabin and Trip to the White Volcano, will also be available in the Arknights 4th anniversary celebration update. Additionally, players can purchase new limited-time packs at the in-game shop during the event.