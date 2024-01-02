Arknights tier list: All Operators ranked (January 2024)

Hypergryph combines tower defense combat mechanics and RPG-based gameplay in Arknights. You step into the game's dystopian world as a Doctor, collect Operators, build a squad, and fight various enemies to save the world. Each Operator has a unique playstyle, represented by their classes: Medic, Guard, Caster, Defender, Specialist, Sniper, Supporter, and Vanguard.
Arknights' tier list groups all characters under their respective classes and ranks them from the best to worst based on their combat ability. Using our tier list, you can conveniently decide which Operators to upgrade, use, and avoid to clear the chapters and event stages in January 2024.
All Arknights Operators ranked in a tier list (January 2024)
The Arknights' tier list changes with every update from the developers at Hypergryph because new Operators are added to the game. Apart from new Operators, the developers adjust the existing ones by buffing or nerfing their skills and stats. As a result, the Operators’ ranks change frequently.
Two new Operators, Executor the Ex-Foedere and Spuria, debuted in the latest update through a side story called Hortus de Escapismo in Arknights. This article categorizes all Operators in the game, including new ones, into SS, S, A, and B tiers under their respective classes. Here is the description of each tier:
SS-tier: You can find the most robust Operators in this tier. SS-tier characters are the best choices, but they also require significant resources for upgrades. Use them in your squad to breeze through stages.
S-tier: The S-tier Operators are powerful enough to help you through even the most challenging stages. They rank second but have the potential to become as robust as SS-tier Operators with proper upgrades. You can use them without hesitation, and they can guarantee winning results in every match of this mobile gacha title.
A-tier: The A-tier Operators have average utility, but this does not mean they can’t help you clear content. Ensure you upgrade their in-game level and skills and promote them to unlock new skills, talents, and more at every opportunity. It makes them more robust and helps you clear more stages.
B-tier: You can find the weakest Operators in the B-tier. You must obtain characters that rank at SS, S, and A-tiers and dispose of them sooner for an easy in-game journey.
That said, below is the tier list of all Arknights Operators for January 2024:
Defender tier list
The Defender class characters act as tanks and can withstand incoming damage. They tank attacks to protect your damage dealers, allowing them to obliterate enemies.
SS-tier
- Penance
- Horn
- Blemishine
- Eunectes
- Hoshiguma
- Liskarm
- Mudrock
- Nian
- Saria
S-tier
- Czerny
- Shalem
- Ashlock
- Asbestos
- Bison
- Blitz
- Croissant
- Cuora
- Heavyrain
- Nearl
- Kazemaru
- Firewhistle
A-tier
- Aurora
- Bubble
- Dur-Nar
- Gummy
- Mattherhorn
- Hung
- Vulcan
B-tier
- Beagle
- Cardigan
- Spot
- Noir Corne
Caster tier list
Arknights Operators under the Caster class specialize in dealing Magic damage. They typically deal damage from a long range.
SS-tier
- Ebenholz
- Carnelian
- Lin
- Dusk
- Ceobe
- Eyjafjalla
- Ifrit
- Mostima
S-tier
- Goldenglow
- Rockrock
- Kjera
- Amiya
- Absinthe
- Lava the Purgatory
- Beeswax
- Click
- Gitano
- Iris
- Leonhardt
- Mint
- Passenger
- Skyfire
A-tier
- Harmonie
- Qanipalaat
- Corroserum
- Greyy
- Haze
- Leizi
B-tier
- Durin
- 12F
- Tomimi
- Lava
- Steward
- Nightmare
Guard tier list
The Guard class Operators deal damage to enemies in close-range combat. They have potent attacks and massive HP (Health Points) but are low on defense.
SS-tier
- Executor the Ex Foedere
- Mlynar
- Gavial the Invincible
- Irene
- Nearl the Radiant Knight
- La Pluma
- Blaze
- Ch’en
- Hellagur
- Lappland
- Mountain
- SilverAsh
- Skadi
- Specter
- Surtr
- Thorns
- Qiubai
- Rathalos S Noir
S-tier
- Highmore
- Dagda
- Luo Xiaohei
- Tequila
- Pallas
- Akafuyu
- Amiya (Guard)
- Astesia
- Ayerscarpe
- `k
- Broca
- Cutter
- Flamebringer
- Flint
- Franka
- Indra
- Savage
- Tachanka
- Chongyue Utage
- Whislash
- Wind Chimes
A-tier
- Arene
- Beehunter
- Conviction
- Estelle
- Jackie
- Matoimaru
- Melantha
- Mousse
- Sideroca
B-tier
- Quartz
- Castle-3
- Dobermann
- Frostleaf
- Midnight
- Popukar
- Swire
Medic tier list
Operators who can heal in this mobile RPG title are called medics. They have low defensive and offensive stats and less HP. You must place them on safe tiles and let them heal their allies, helping them survive longer.
SS-tier
- Reed the Flame Shadow
- Hibiscus the Purifier
- Kal'tsit
- Nightingale
- Ptilopsis
- Shining
- Warfarin
- Lumen
- Paprika
S-tier
- Mulberry
- Breeze
- Perfumer
- Silence
- Whisperain
- Tuye
A-tier
- Folinic
- Ceylon
- Gavial
- Myrrh
- Sussurro
- Purestream
- Chestnut
B-tier
- Ansel
- Hibiscus
- Lancet-2
Specialist tier list
The Operators specializing in one ability in this tower defense title are called Specialists. They can set traps, apply debuffs, and act as crowd controllers on the battlefield.
SS-tier
- Texas the Omertosa
- Dorothy
- Specter the Unchained
- Aak
- Phantom
- Projekt Red
- Weedy
- Gladiia
- Lee
S-tier
- Spuria
- Mizuki
- Cliffheart
- Ethan
- FEater
- Gravel
- Jaye
- Manticore
- Mr. Nothing
- Kafka
- Robin
- Frost
- Enforcer
A-tier
- Kirara
- Rope
- Snowsant
B-tier
- THRM-EX
- Shaw
- Waai Fu
Vanguard tier list
Vanguard Operators can be melee or ranged attackers. They can block one or two enemies and generate additional DP (Deployment Points), allowing you to deploy more Operators on the battlefield.
SS-tier
- Cantabile
- Saileach
- Bagpipe
- Elysium
- Myrtle
- Siege
- Saga
S-tier
- Puzzle
- Flametail
- Reed
- Texas
- Vigna
- Zima
- Blacknight
A-tier
- Beanstalk
- Chiave
- Courier
- Grani
- Scavenger
B-tier
- Fang
- Plume
- Vanilla
- Yato
Sniper tier list
As the name suggests, Snipers attack from a long range, dealing massive burst damage to opponents. They possess low HP and defense and might not be helpful against enemies with higher defensive stats.
SS–tier
- Pozemka
- Ch'en the Holungday
- Fiammetta
- Archetto
- Ash
- Exusiai
- Poca (Rosa)
- Rosmontis
- Schwarz, W
S-tier
- Insider
- Totter
- Andreana
- Blue Poison
- Firewatch
- GreyThroat
- Platinum
- Provence
- Meteorite
- Toddifons
- Pinecone
- Kirin R Yato
A-tier
- Lunacub
- Fartooth
- Aciddrop
- Aosta
- April
- Executor
- May
- Sesa
- Shirayuki
- Vermeil
B-tier
- Ambriel
- Catapult
- Jessica
- Kroos
- Meteor
- Adnachiel
- Rangers
- Greyy the Lightningbear
Support tier list
Support Operators specialize in applying buffs to allies and debuffs to enemies. They don’t deal much damage themselves and help others by providing them support and diffusing enemies’ attacks.
SS-tier
- Stainless
- Ling
- Gnosis
- Angelina
- Magallan
- Scene
- Shamare
- Suzuran
- Skadi the Corrupting Heart
S-tier
- Proviso
- Windflit
- Quercus
- Roberta
- Glaucus
- Istina
- Mayer
- Pramanix
- Sora
- Heidi
A-tier
- Deepcolor
- Podenco
B-tier
- Earthspirit
- Orchid
- Tsukinogi
- Nine-Colored Deer
That concludes our Arknights tier list for January 2024.