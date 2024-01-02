Arknights tier list: All Operators ranked (January 2024)

Hypergryph combines tower defense combat mechanics and RPG-based gameplay in Arknights. You step into the game's dystopian world as a Doctor, collect Operators, build a squad, and fight various enemies to save the world. Each Operator has a unique playstyle, represented by their classes: Medic, Guard, Caster, Defender, Specialist, Sniper, Supporter, and Vanguard.

Arknights' tier list groups all characters under their respective classes and ranks them from the best to worst based on their combat ability. Using our tier list, you can conveniently decide which Operators to upgrade, use, and avoid to clear the chapters and event stages in January 2024.

All Arknights Operators ranked in a tier list (January 2024)

The Arknights' tier list changes with every update from the developers at Hypergryph because new Operators are added to the game. Apart from new Operators, the developers adjust the existing ones by buffing or nerfing their skills and stats. As a result, the Operators’ ranks change frequently.

Two new Operators, Executor the Ex-Foedere and Spuria, debuted in the latest update through a side story called Hortus de Escapismo in Arknights. This article categorizes all Operators in the game, including new ones, into SS, S, A, and B tiers under their respective classes. Here is the description of each tier:

SS-tier: You can find the most robust Operators in this tier. SS-tier characters are the best choices, but they also require significant resources for upgrades. Use them in your squad to breeze through stages.

S-tier: The S-tier Operators are powerful enough to help you through even the most challenging stages. They rank second but have the potential to become as robust as SS-tier Operators with proper upgrades. You can use them without hesitation, and they can guarantee winning results in every match of this mobile gacha title.

A-tier: The A-tier Operators have average utility, but this does not mean they can’t help you clear content. Ensure you upgrade their in-game level and skills and promote them to unlock new skills, talents, and more at every opportunity. It makes them more robust and helps you clear more stages.

B-tier: You can find the weakest Operators in the B-tier. You must obtain characters that rank at SS, S, and A-tiers and dispose of them sooner for an easy in-game journey.

That said, below is the tier list of all Arknights Operators for January 2024:

Defender tier list

Penance in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

The Defender class characters act as tanks and can withstand incoming damage. They tank attacks to protect your damage dealers, allowing them to obliterate enemies.

SS-tier

Penance

Horn

Blemishine

Eunectes

Hoshiguma

Liskarm

Mudrock

Nian

Saria

S-tier

Czerny

Shalem

Ashlock

Asbestos

Bison

Blitz

Croissant

Cuora

Heavyrain

Nearl

Kazemaru

Firewhistle

A-tier

Aurora

Bubble

Dur-Nar

Gummy

Mattherhorn

Hung

Vulcan

B-tier

Beagle

Cardigan

Spot

Noir Corne

Caster tier list

Carnelian in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Arknights Operators under the Caster class specialize in dealing Magic damage. They typically deal damage from a long range.

SS-tier

Ebenholz

Carnelian

Lin

Dusk

Ceobe

Eyjafjalla

Ifrit

Mostima

S-tier

Goldenglow

Rockrock

Kjera

Amiya

Absinthe

Lava the Purgatory

Beeswax

Click

Gitano

Iris

Leonhardt

Mint

Passenger

Skyfire

A-tier

Harmonie

Qanipalaat

Corroserum

Greyy

Haze

Leizi

B-tier

Durin

12F

Tomimi

Lava

Steward

Nightmare

Guard tier list

Wind Chimes in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

The Guard class Operators deal damage to enemies in close-range combat. They have potent attacks and massive HP (Health Points) but are low on defense.

SS-tier

Executor the Ex Foedere

Mlynar

Gavial the Invincible

Irene

Nearl the Radiant Knight

La Pluma

Blaze

Ch’en

Hellagur

Lappland

Mountain

SilverAsh

Skadi

Specter

Surtr

Thorns

Qiubai

Rathalos S Noir

S-tier

Highmore

Dagda

Luo Xiaohei

Tequila

Pallas

Akafuyu

Amiya (Guard)

Astesia

Ayerscarpe

`k

Broca

Cutter

Flamebringer

Flint

Franka

Indra

Savage

Tachanka

Chongyue Utage

Whislash

Wind Chimes

A-tier

Arene

Beehunter

Conviction

Estelle

Jackie

Matoimaru

Melantha

Mousse

Sideroca

B-tier

Quartz

Castle-3

Dobermann

Frostleaf

Midnight

Popukar

Swire

Medic tier list

Lumen in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Operators who can heal in this mobile RPG title are called medics. They have low defensive and offensive stats and less HP. You must place them on safe tiles and let them heal their allies, helping them survive longer.

SS-tier

Reed the Flame Shadow

Hibiscus the Purifier

Kal'tsit

Nightingale

Ptilopsis

Shining

Warfarin

Lumen

Paprika

S-tier

Mulberry

Breeze

Perfumer

Silence

Whisperain

Tuye

A-tier

Folinic

Ceylon

Gavial

Myrrh

Sussurro

Purestream

Chestnut

B-tier

Ansel

Hibiscus

Lancet-2

Specialist tier list

Specter the Unchained in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

The Operators specializing in one ability in this tower defense title are called Specialists. They can set traps, apply debuffs, and act as crowd controllers on the battlefield.

SS-tier

Texas the Omertosa

Dorothy

Specter the Unchained

Aak

Phantom

Projekt Red

Weedy

Gladiia

Lee

S-tier

Spuria

Mizuki

Cliffheart

Ethan

FEater

Gravel

Jaye

Manticore

Mr. Nothing

Kafka

Robin

Frost

Enforcer

A-tier

Kirara

Rope

Snowsant

B-tier

THRM-EX

Shaw

Waai Fu

Vanguard tier list

Flametail in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Vanguard Operators can be melee or ranged attackers. They can block one or two enemies and generate additional DP (Deployment Points), allowing you to deploy more Operators on the battlefield.

SS-tier

Cantabile

Saileach

Bagpipe

Elysium

Myrtle

Siege

Saga

S-tier

Puzzle

Flametail

Reed

Texas

Vigna

Zima

Blacknight

A-tier

Beanstalk

Chiave

Courier

Grani

Scavenger

B-tier

Fang

Plume

Vanilla

Yato

Sniper tier list

Fartooth in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

As the name suggests, Snipers attack from a long range, dealing massive burst damage to opponents. They possess low HP and defense and might not be helpful against enemies with higher defensive stats.

SS–tier

Pozemka

Ch'en the Holungday

Fiammetta

Archetto

Ash

Exusiai

Poca (Rosa)

Rosmontis

Schwarz, W

S-tier

Insider

Totter

Andreana

Blue Poison

Firewatch

GreyThroat

Platinum

Provence

Meteorite

Toddifons

Pinecone

Kirin R Yato

A-tier

Lunacub

Fartooth

Aciddrop

Aosta

April

Executor

May

Sesa

Shirayuki

Vermeil

B-tier

Ambriel

Catapult

Jessica

Kroos

Meteor

Adnachiel

Rangers

Greyy the Lightningbear

Support tier list

Skadi The Corrupting Heart in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Support Operators specialize in applying buffs to allies and debuffs to enemies. They don’t deal much damage themselves and help others by providing them support and diffusing enemies’ attacks.

SS-tier

Stainless

Ling

Gnosis

Angelina

Magallan

Scene

Shamare

Suzuran

Skadi the Corrupting Heart

S-tier

Proviso

Windflit

Quercus

Roberta

Glaucus

Istina

Mayer

Pramanix

Sora

Heidi

A-tier

Deepcolor

Podenco

B-tier

Earthspirit

Orchid

Tsukinogi

Nine-Colored Deer

That concludes our Arknights tier list for January 2024.