Arknights Hortus de Escapismo Side Story update: New events, Operators, gameplay mechanics, and more

Hypergryph is introducing a new side story event in Arknights, titled Hortus de Escapismo, which introduces one 6-star and two 5-star Operators. Players can also get a new furniture set and several outfits from the in-game store. A new limited-time banner, Arbiter Aequissimus, also goes live during the event.

Additionally, Hypergryph introduces new gameplay mechanics and enemies for the side-story stages. This article provides an overview of what’s coming in Arknights' new event update.

Arknights' new side story: Hortus de Escapismo

Arknights’ new side story, Hortus de Escapismo, is set in late 1099. An abandoned monastery suddenly resurfaces after over six decades. The story revolves around National Hall’s mission to investigate the monastery, Sanctilaminium Ambrosii.

Players must clear stage 10 of the main chapter 1 in this tower-defense title to access the side story stages. The event stages conclude in two phases, listed below:

Phase 1: Sanctilaminium Ambrosii, the first phase, opens on December 21, 2023, at 10:00 and closes on January 4, 2024, at 03:59 (UTC-7).

Phase 2: Sacrarium Derelictum, the second phase, starts on December 28, 2023, and ends on January 4, 2024, at 03:59 (UTC-7).

Players can complete Secretae Continere missions to obtain various rewards, which involve completing event stages in this free-to-play friendly gacha title. Notable rewards include 5-star Insider, Ambulacrum Ambrosii Furniture pieces, Module Materials, and Holy Statue Fragments.

The side story also introduces a new event, Convivia Cenarum Localia, which runs between December 21, 2023, at 10:00 to January 11, 2024, at 03:59 (UTC-7). Players can obtain Holy Statue Fragments by clearing event stages and Secretae Continere missions during the event.

One can exchange Holy Statue Fragments to redeem items from the Convivia Cenarum Localia event shop. Notable items include a Headhunting Permit, Insider’s token, Module Materials, LMD, and Ambulacrum Ambrosii Furniture pieces.

New Operators

New 6-star Arknights Operator, Executer the Ex Foedere. (Image via Hypergryph)

A new limited-time Headhunting banner, Arbiter Aequissimus, will be available during the event period until January 4, 2023, at 03:59 (UTC-7). The debut Arknights Operators, Executor the Ex Foedere and Spuria, will have a boosted drop rate along with Cantabile. Another debut Operator, Insider, will be available as a reward from the Secretae Continere missions.

Here are the details of the new Arknights Operators:

Executor the Ex Foedere

Rarity: 6-star

Position: Melee

Tag: DPS

Faction: Laterano

Class: Guard (Reaper branch)

Insider

Rarity: 5-star

Position: Ranged

Tag: DPS

Faction: Laterano

Class: Sniper (Marksman branch)

Spuria

Rarity: 5-star

Position: Ranged

Tag: Support and DPS

Faction: Laterano

Class: Specialist (Geek branch)

New gameplay mechanics and enemies

A brief overview of Arknights' new gameplay mechanics in Hortus de Escapismo. (Image via Hypergryph)

The Hortus de Escapismo side story also introduces new mechanics and enemies in this mobile RPG title. The gameplay mechanics involve inhabitants of the resurfaced monastery and how they interact with the surroundings and enemies. Here are the details:

New gameplay mechanics

Monastery Inhabitant: The residents’ panic level increases, and they lose their HP when enemies pass by. Each resident killed depletes players’ one Life Point.

The residents’ panic level increases, and they lose their HP when enemies pass by. Each resident killed depletes players’ one Life Point. Holy Statue: Residents standing next to Holy Statue calm down.

Residents standing next to Holy Statue calm down. Crumbling Monastery: The monastery will be filled with rocks falling and rolling down periodically. Operators can intake damage with rocks but can also block them.

The monastery will be filled with rocks falling and rolling down periodically. Operators can intake damage with rocks but can also block them. Makeshift Walkway: The monastery floors will have planks as a temporary walkway. They can be broken down by rocks, creating a hole in the floor. Ground units can fall into them and die immediately. Players can repair the gaps with Spare Timber.

New enemies

Gnawbeast: It can inflict Bleed debuff on Operators.

It can inflict Bleed debuff on Operators. Wasteland Robber: It destroys the Holy Statue and can steal 1 DP.

It destroys the Holy Statue and can steal 1 DP. Wasteland Skuller: It is invisible on the battlefield and reduces DP regeneration rate while on the battlefield.

It is invisible on the battlefield and reduces DP regeneration rate while on the battlefield. Bounty Hunter Crossbowman: It also destroys the Holy Statue and attacks the cross area around the target, dealing splash damage. Bounty Hunter Crossbowman steals DP equivalent to the number of targets hit.

New outfits and furniture set

New Outfits in Arknights' Hortus de Escapismo event update. (Image via Hypergryph)

Several new costumes and their re-runs will also be available at the Arknights' in-app Outfit store from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024, at 03:59 (UTC-7). Here is the list:

New Outfits

0011/Tempest Series - Hear the Wind Sing for Fartooth

0011/Tempest Series - The Fruition for Shalem

0011/Tempest Series - The Road to Here for Paprika

Test Collection - There They Be for Saga (limited-time)

Re-run Outfits (Epoque Collection)

Weiber Sand for Beeswax

Londinium Style Miko for Tsukinogi

Leisurely Afternoon for Perfumer

The new furniture set, Ambulacrum Ambrosii, will be available in this mobile gacha title. Players can exchange rewarded items from Hortus de Escapismo for furniture set pieces at the Convivia Cenarum Localia event shop. Alternatively, they can buy them at the in-app store between December 21, 2023, at 10:00 and January 4, 2024, at 03:59 (UTC-7).