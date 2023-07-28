Arknights free codes and how to redeem (July 2023)

Arknights is one of the most popular gacha RPG titles featuring playable characters called Operators. They possess unique skills and upgradable abilities to become potent fighters in battles. The game offers Orundum for recruiting new Operators and LMD for leveling them up. Battle Records also provide EXP points to characters that help promote them and upgrade their combat abilities.

Players can grind for these resources by playing various stages and earning completion rewards. Alternatively, one can purchase them from the in-app store using real-world money. However, the developers at Hyperglyph also provide redeemable codes that bestow these items for free. That said, this article lists all active redeemable codes for July 2023.

All active Arknights codes for July 2023

Players can redeem this code and get premium items for free. (Image via Hyperglyph)

Arknights developers at Hyperglyph provide redeemable codes regularly, which provide freebies. They release these codes on special occasions, like when the title hits a milestone, receives new updates, or hosts a new event.

With these freebies, f2p players can easily upgrade their Operators or obtain new ones. That being said, here is the list of all active codes for July 2023:

GWSIX6JJA25P4QEK: 200 furniture parts, 1.2k Orundum, ten strategic battle records, and 20k LMD.

While inputting the code, make sure to enter them in the exact format and cases developers provide as they are case sensitive.

All Expired codes

Here is the list of codes that won't generate any rewards as of July 2023:

9PQTEDNHVU3K

SQ7X2BJLV0A

4G6MOP2AW

NAQVDIB7KS9W

LC7AX9YMEHK

TK3FJ1UXE07

6HWIR45E27

7950HQG4B

IU2CJ0VRL5

YJHGD8K15Q3

C0KIXP8OFTE

EXL3JTFAO0M

How to redeem Arknights codes

Code redemption feature in Arknights' website. (Image via Hyperglyph)

Hyperglyph offers two methods to redeem the codes in this mobile gacha title. You can either use the title’s official website or the in-game feature. Follow these simple steps to use the in-game feature:

Launch the game on your Android or iOS device. Enter the Shop by tapping its icon at the bottom of the Main Screen. Tap the Gift button. Type or Copy/paste the above code and hit the Confirm button to claim rewards.

Alternatively, head over to the title's official website at https://arknights.global/ and follow these steps:

Tap the Menu button (three horizontal lines) at the top right of the homepage. Click the Gift button at the bottom of the list to open the redemption page. Enter your in-game User ID and hit confirm. Type or copy/paste the code into the box. Tap the Redeem button to claim freebies.

Each code provides freebies only once per account in this mobile RPG title. Moreover, they will remain active only for a limited time, so you should redeem them as soon as possible.