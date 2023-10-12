Arknights: Operators tier list (October 2023)

Arknights is a mobile gacha title developed by Hperglyph featuring tower defense combat mechanics in its RPG-based gameplay. You deploy characters that act as towers called Operators, placing them on tiles. Each deployment requires a certain amount of Deployment Points (DP) based on their rarity, class, and archetype. Each character belongs to different classes that direct their play style.
There are over 150 Operators, of which you select a few to participate in battles. It’s essential that you choose the robust ones so that you can breeze through the stages. However, the massive and ever-growing roster makes the process challenging. But fret not, as this article ranks every Operator in Arknights into a comprehensive tier list, helping you ease the process.
All Arknights Operators from best to worst ranked for October 2023
Arknights divides each Operator into eight different classes, as listed below:
- Medic
- Sniper
- Caster
- Defender
- Guard
- Specialist
- Supporter
- Vanguard
They vary in rarity from the lowest one-star to the highest six-star. You can level them up using LMD, an in-game currency, and Tactical Battle Records, enhancing their overall stats. Moreover, you must also upgrade their Skills, promote their Stars, and improve their Potential to make them more robust.
Considering all these, you will find all Operators categorized into SS, S, A, and B-tiers under their respective classes. Here is what each tier means in this mobile RPG title:
SS-tier: SS-tier Operators are outstanding in every game mode. They tend to dominate the battle from the start and make your in-game journey a child’s play. With these in your roster, you’ll own every enemy the game throws at you.
S-tier: The S-tier characters are less potent than SS but overpower A and B-tier Operators. You can make their combat ability equivalent to that of SS tier ones by upgrading them.
A-tier: The A-tier Operators are ordinary fighters who are helpful only in certain situations, even going toe-to-toe with SS-tier ones under favorable conditions. You must upgrade them at every opportunity. However, they need more enhancement materials to become more robust.
B-tier: These Operators can be helpful for beginners on their journey to understand the meta better and get accustomed to the gameplay. Other than this, they don’t provide any utility in battles.
Medic tier list
Medic class Operators are experts at healing their allies. They are ranged characters who ensure your damage dealers survive long enough to dish out damage.
SS-tier
- Kal’tsit
- Ptilopsis
- Shining
- Warfarin
- Tuye
S-tier
- Nightingale
- Breeze
- Silence
- Sussurro
- Purestream
- Whisperain
A-tier
- Folinic
- Myrrh
- Mulberry
- Hibiscus
- Perfumer
B-tier
- Ceylon
- Gavial
- Ansel
- Lancet-2
Sniper tier list
The sniper class contains ranged Operators that attack from elevated tiles. They can dish out high damage from enemies but have low health points.
SS-tier
- Fiammetta
- Rosa
- Archetto
- Ash
- Exusial
- Schwarz
S-tier
- Pinecone
- Blue Poison
- Platinum
- Provence
A-tier
- Ambriel
- Meteorite
- Toddifons
- GreyThroat
- Firewatch
- Andreana
- Aciddrop
- Aosta
- Executor
- Fartooth
- W
- Rosmontis
- Sesa
B-tier
- Shirayuki
- Vermeil
- Catapult
- Kroos
- Jessica
- Meteor
- Adnachiel
- Rangers
Caster tier list
The caster class deals arts or magic damage. They are also ranged Operators capable of bypassing the enemy's defenses and destroying their entire roster.
SS-tier
- Carnelian
- Dusk
- Ceobe
- Eyjafjalla
- Ifrit
- Mostima
S-tier
- Amiya
- Lava the Purgatory
- Click
- Haze
- Leizi
- Gitano
- Iris
- Mint
A-tier
- Corroserum
- Passenger
- Skyfire
- Greyy
- 12F
- Tomimi
- Leonhardt
- Steward
B-tier
- Absinthe
- Durin
- Lava
- Beeswax
- Nightmare
Defender tier list
Operators in the Defender class specialize in blocking enemies' attacks. They have a high Health Pool and Defensive ability and can neutralize up to three enemies’ attacks.
SS-tier
- Eunectes
- Mudrock
- Nian
- Hoshiguma
- Blemishine
- Saria
- Liskarm
S-tier
- Ashlock
- Nearl
- Bison
- Hung Asbestos
- Blitz
- Cuora
- Croissant
A-tier
- Gummy
- Bubble
- Dur-Nar
- Noir Corne
- Heavyrain
B-tier
- Matterhorn
- Beagle
- Cardigan
- Spot
- Vulcan
Guard tier list
Guards are melee Operators with deep Health Pools and high attacking stats. They survive for most prolonged periods on the battlefield and deal physical damage.
SS-tier
- La Pluma
- Blaze
- Hellagur
- Lappland
- Mountain
- SilverAsh
- Skadi
- Specter
- Surtr
S-tier
- Thorns
- Tequila
- Ch’en
- Pallas
- Akafuyu
- Amiya (Guard)
- Astesia
- Broca
- Cutter
- Flamebringer
- Flint
- Franka
- Indra
- Savage
A-tier
- Tachanka
- Sideroca
- Mousse
- Jackie
- Frostleaf
- Melantha
- Matoimaru
- Ayerscape
- ‘K
- Popukar
- Estelle
- Utage
- Whislash
- Arene
B-tier
- Dobermann
- Swire
- Castle-3
- Midnight
- Conviction
- Beehunter
Specialist tier list
Specialist class Operators specialize in debuffing enemies and nullifying debuff on allies. They are the best fit for the PvP mode in this mobile gacha title, especially when it comes to crowd control.
SS-tier
- Aak
- Projekt Red
- Weedy
- Phantom
- Gladiia
S-tier
- Cliffheart
- Gravel
- Jaye
- Mizuki
- Ethan
- Mr. Nothing
- Kafka
A-tier
- Robin
- Frost
- Rope
- Snowsant
- Kirara
- Waai Fu
B-tier
- Shaw
- THRM-EX
- FEater
- Manticore
Supporter tier list
The supporter units perform better when paired with the Specialist class. They aid their allies by applying buffs to them and debuffing opponents.
SS-tier
- Angelina
- Scene
- Skadi the Corrupting Heart
S-tier
- Glaucus
- Pramanix
- Sora
- Magallan
- Roberta
- Shamare
A-tier
- Earthspirit
- Deepcolor
- Podenco
- Suzuran
B-tier
- Orchid
- Tsukinogi
- Istina
- Mayer
Vanguard tier list
Vanguard class Operators are the front liners of your squad and act as tank units in this free-to-friendly title. They also help you generate additional DP to deploy other Operators on the battlefield.
SS-tier
- Flametail
- Saileach
- Elysium
- Myrtle
- Bagpipe
S-tier
- Reed
- Siege
- Saga
- Vigna
- Zima
A-tier
- Beanstalk
- Chiave
- Courier
- Grani
- Vanilla
B-tier
- Plume
- Fang
- Scavenger
- Texas
- Yato
That concludes our Arknights Operators tier list for October 2023.