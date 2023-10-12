Arknights: Operators tier list (October 2023)

Arknights is a mobile gacha title developed by Hperglyph featuring tower defense combat mechanics in its RPG-based gameplay. You deploy characters that act as towers called Operators, placing them on tiles. Each deployment requires a certain amount of Deployment Points (DP) based on their rarity, class, and archetype. Each character belongs to different classes that direct their play style.

There are over 150 Operators, of which you select a few to participate in battles. It’s essential that you choose the robust ones so that you can breeze through the stages. However, the massive and ever-growing roster makes the process challenging. But fret not, as this article ranks every Operator in Arknights into a comprehensive tier list, helping you ease the process.

All Arknights Operators from best to worst ranked for October 2023

Arknights divides each Operator into eight different classes, as listed below:

Medic

Sniper

Caster

Defender

Guard

Specialist

Supporter

Vanguard

They vary in rarity from the lowest one-star to the highest six-star. You can level them up using LMD, an in-game currency, and Tactical Battle Records, enhancing their overall stats. Moreover, you must also upgrade their Skills, promote their Stars, and improve their Potential to make them more robust.

Considering all these, you will find all Operators categorized into SS, S, A, and B-tiers under their respective classes. Here is what each tier means in this mobile RPG title:

SS-tier: SS-tier Operators are outstanding in every game mode. They tend to dominate the battle from the start and make your in-game journey a child’s play. With these in your roster, you’ll own every enemy the game throws at you.

S-tier: The S-tier characters are less potent than SS but overpower A and B-tier Operators. You can make their combat ability equivalent to that of SS tier ones by upgrading them.

A-tier: The A-tier Operators are ordinary fighters who are helpful only in certain situations, even going toe-to-toe with SS-tier ones under favorable conditions. You must upgrade them at every opportunity. However, they need more enhancement materials to become more robust.

B-tier: These Operators can be helpful for beginners on their journey to understand the meta better and get accustomed to the gameplay. Other than this, they don’t provide any utility in battles.

Medic tier list

Medic class Operators are experts at healing their allies. They are ranged characters who ensure your damage dealers survive long enough to dish out damage.

SS-tier

Kal’tsit

Ptilopsis

Shining

Warfarin

Tuye

S-tier

Nightingale

Breeze

Silence

Sussurro

Purestream

Whisperain

A-tier

Folinic

Myrrh

Mulberry

Hibiscus

Perfumer

B-tier

Ceylon

Gavial

Ansel

Lancet-2

Sniper tier list

The sniper class contains ranged Operators that attack from elevated tiles. They can dish out high damage from enemies but have low health points.

SS-tier

Fiammetta

Rosa

Archetto

Ash

Exusial

Schwarz

S-tier

Pinecone

Blue Poison

Platinum

Provence

A-tier

Ambriel

Meteorite

Toddifons

GreyThroat

Firewatch

Andreana

Aciddrop

Aosta

Executor

Fartooth

W

Rosmontis

Sesa

B-tier

Shirayuki

Vermeil

Catapult

Kroos

Jessica

Meteor

Adnachiel

Rangers

Caster tier list

The caster class deals arts or magic damage. They are also ranged Operators capable of bypassing the enemy's defenses and destroying their entire roster.

SS-tier

Carnelian

Dusk

Ceobe

Eyjafjalla

Ifrit

Mostima

S-tier

Amiya

Lava the Purgatory

Click

Haze

Leizi

Gitano

Iris

Mint

A-tier

Corroserum

Passenger

Skyfire

Greyy

12F

Tomimi

Leonhardt

Steward

B-tier

Absinthe

Durin

Lava

Beeswax

Nightmare

Defender tier list

Operators in the Defender class specialize in blocking enemies' attacks. They have a high Health Pool and Defensive ability and can neutralize up to three enemies’ attacks.

SS-tier

Eunectes

Mudrock

Nian

Hoshiguma

Blemishine

Saria

Liskarm

S-tier

Ashlock

Nearl

Bison

Hung Asbestos

Blitz

Cuora

Croissant

A-tier

Gummy

Bubble

Dur-Nar

Noir Corne

Heavyrain

B-tier

Matterhorn

Beagle

Cardigan

Spot

Vulcan

Guard tier list

Guards are melee Operators with deep Health Pools and high attacking stats. They survive for most prolonged periods on the battlefield and deal physical damage.

SS-tier

La Pluma

Blaze

Hellagur

Lappland

Mountain

SilverAsh

Skadi

Specter

Surtr

S-tier

Thorns

Tequila

Ch’en

Pallas

Akafuyu

Amiya (Guard)

Astesia

Broca

Cutter

Flamebringer

Flint

Franka

Indra

Savage

A-tier

Tachanka

Sideroca

Mousse

Jackie

Frostleaf

Melantha

Matoimaru

Ayerscape

‘K

Popukar

Estelle

Utage

Whislash

Arene

B-tier

Dobermann

Swire

Castle-3

Midnight

Conviction

Beehunter

Specialist tier list

Specialist class Operators specialize in debuffing enemies and nullifying debuff on allies. They are the best fit for the PvP mode in this mobile gacha title, especially when it comes to crowd control.

SS-tier

Aak

Projekt Red

Weedy

Phantom

Gladiia

S-tier

Cliffheart

Gravel

Jaye

Mizuki

Ethan

Mr. Nothing

Kafka

A-tier

Robin

Frost

Rope

Snowsant

Kirara

Waai Fu

B-tier

Shaw

THRM-EX

FEater

Manticore

Supporter tier list

The supporter units perform better when paired with the Specialist class. They aid their allies by applying buffs to them and debuffing opponents.

SS-tier

Angelina

Scene

Skadi the Corrupting Heart

S-tier

Glaucus

Pramanix

Sora

Magallan

Roberta

Shamare

A-tier

Earthspirit

Deepcolor

Podenco

Suzuran

B-tier

Orchid

Tsukinogi

Istina

Mayer

Vanguard tier list

Vanguard class Operators are the front liners of your squad and act as tank units in this free-to-friendly title. They also help you generate additional DP to deploy other Operators on the battlefield.

SS-tier

Flametail

Saileach

Elysium

Myrtle

Bagpipe

S-tier

Reed

Siege

Saga

Vigna

Zima

A-tier

Beanstalk

Chiave

Courier

Grani

Vanilla

B-tier

Plume

Fang

Scavenger

Texas

Yato

That concludes our Arknights Operators tier list for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated on the gaming world and get more tier lists of such gacha titles.