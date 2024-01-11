Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list (January 2024)

The Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list helps you identify the best in-game characters (Operatives) to use and upgrade for a robust team composition by ranking them based on battle performance in the current meta.

You collect Operatives from the in-game gacha and include three in your team to face enemies. Each Operative has one of these unique roles, defining their play style on the battlefield: Damage Dealer, Support, and Healer.

This article provides a complete Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list for January 2024, helping you choose the best Operatives to progress swiftly in the current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list: Choose the best Operatives for January 2024

Yao - Winter Solstice and Chenxing - Ethereal Cloud are among the best Operatives in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Each Snowbreak Containment Zone Operative wields its respective weapon type: Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Pistols, Shotguns, and Sniper Rifles. They possess one of these unique elements: Thermal, Frost, Electric, Chaos, or Kinetic.

This Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list divides all Operatives into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers with their respective firearm type and elements. The C tier comprises those who perform poorly, and SS offers the most robust units in the current meta, like other gacha titles' tier lists.

Note that the tier list changes with every update the game receives. Developers introduce a new character and adjust existing ones, causing the list to change. A new Orange-tier Operative, Tess - The Magician, was introduced in the version 1.4 update, Perilous Snowpath.

With that in mind, the Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list for January 2024 is listed below.

SS tier

Acacia Kaguya in Snowbreak Containment Zone. (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

The Operatives in the SS rank of this Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list are the most robust in the current meta. You can beat the content in all game modes with these units.

Yao - Winter Solstice with Sniper Rifle (Thermal)

Chenxing - Ethereal Cloud with Assault Rifle (Electrical)

Acacia - Kaguya with Pistol (Frost)

S tier

Fenny - Coronet in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

The S-tier Operatives are less robust than SS but can help you clear most content swiftly. Upgrade their in-game level, weapon, and Neuronics to make them as powerful as SS.

Fenny - Coronet with Shotgun (Electrical)

Mauxir - Shadow Ka with Submachine Gun (Chaos)

Lyfe - Wild Hunt with Submachine Gun (Frost)

Marian - Swift with Sniper Rifle (Kinetic)

A tier

Haru - Absconditus in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

The A-tier Operatives of the Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list might not have outstanding battle strength, but they can help you win battles. Upgrade their Neuronics, in-game level, and weapon at every opportunity to make them more robust. Players are also advised to equip themselves with the best Logistics and level them up regularly to ensure winning results.

Haru - Absconditus with Pistol (Kinetic)

Marian - Queen of Pain with Sniper Rifle (Thermal)

Siris - The Goldfish with Shotgun (Kinetic)

Fritia - Little Sunshine with Assault Rifle (Thermal)

Ji Chenxing - The Observer with Assault Rifle (Electrical)

Enya - Big Sis with Pistol (Thermal)

Tess- Kotkin with Sniper Rifle (Electric)

Acacia - Redacted with Pistol (Frost)

Yao - Quiet Quitter with Sniper Rifle (Thermal)

Lyfe - Wednesday with Submachine Gun (Electrical)

Mauxir - Meow with Submachine Gun (Frost)

B-tier

Mauxir - Kitty in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

The units ranking at the B tier aren't favorable for any situation in this gacha game. They can help you clear early and some mid-game content and have niche usage. Obtaining the Operatives ranking at SS, S, and A tiers is better for an easy in-game journey.

Fenny - Lionheart with Shotgun (Kinetic)

Cherno - Those Two with Submachine Gun (Chaos)

Mauxir - Kitty with Submachine Gun (Chaos)

C tier

Haru- The Ace in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

These C-tier units have the lowest utility in the current meta. Use them to understand the meta, familiarize yourselves with the gameplay, and clear the early stages.

Nita - Hands with Shotgun (Kinetic)

Haru - The Ace with Pistol (Kinetic)

Fritia - Hush with Submachine Gun (Thermal)

It’s worth noting that the Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list only provides a general overview of the current meta. Players are advised to use the units they are familiar with, give time to learn the gameplay, and focus on character and weapon upgrades to achieve the best results.