Arknights Contingency Contract season 11: Operations Fake Waves, new content, and more

Arknights is a free-to-play tactical RPG/tower defense game developed by Yostar for Android and iOS. The anime game was released in 2021 and allows players to take on the role of a key member of Rhodes Island, a pharmaceutical company fighting a deadly infection and preventing the unrest it leaves in its wake. Players will recruit Operators, train them, and assign them to various operations to defend the innocent.

The 11th season of the Contingency Contract event called "Operation Fake Waves" was recently released for Arknights. The new event features some exciting challenges and rewards that can be obtained by players who participate.

A deep dive into Arknights' new Operation Fake Waves event details and rewards offered

Arknights Operation Fake Waves event (Image via Yostar)

Arknights' Operation Fake Waves will be live from June 23, 2023, till July 7, 2023. Players have until then to explore the event's features and rewards. Here, gamers can obtain a "Contract Bounty" and "Operation Agreement" without having to consume any sanity. They can be received by completing challenges and clearing several stages.

It is also worth noting that in this anime RPG's event, reaching Contingency level 18 is a very simple and straightforward process. The new season also features the return of "a very drunk Durin" in the under-construction seaside. Players must strategically deploy platforms and make good use of the unique terrain to reduce damage.

Additionally, enemies will have different degrees of enhancement in this event depending on the tags players choose. Hence, implementing strategic gameplay will be necessary to adapt and defeat enemies.

Arknights' Operation Fake Waves also provides a better chance for players to obtain renowned six-star operators, including Eunectes, Fartooth, Goldenglow, and Suzuran. Along with them, a few well-known and highly-valued five-star operators are also present: Kazemaru, Ayerscarpe, Ashlock, Corroserum, Sesa, and Sora.

The new seasonal event offers plenty of exclusive rewards for players who quickly progress through the challenges and pass the tests. The Contract Bounty can be exchanged for rewards such as Aciddrop's new outfit, an amazing new piece of furniture called the "Fake Waves Pennant," and the Afternoon Tea from the Tempest series.

The Eggcellent Artisan outfit for Greyy will be featured again in the "Secret Sanctuary," which players can acquire by participating in the gacha game's event. Additional resources such as high-tier mats, LMD, furniture parts, battle records, chips, and more can be obtained through progression in the Arknights' new event.

For more updates and information about the event, players can visit Arknights' official website and follow the game's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Discord channels. Since the developers actively post new content and future update details there, more information about the novel season event can be referred to in those channels.

