Arknights Lingering Echoes side story rerun, dates, rewards, and more

Arknights is a gacha mobile game by Hypergryph that incorporates role-playing and tower defense elements as the core gameplay. Players control Operators (playable characters) who act as defensive towers against opponents and attack incoming enemies on the battlefield. It is widely considered the best free-to-play gacha title in the gaming communities, thanks to the immersive storyline feature that keeps the fans engaged.

Earlier today (January 3), the developer announced that the fan-favorite Lingering Echoes side story will return for a rerun on January 5, 2024. On that note, this article will discuss the details of Arknights' Lingering Echoes side story rerun, prizes, dates, and notes.

Arknights Lingering Echoes rerun event

Expand Tweet

Arknights Lingering Echoes side story became popular among the fans due to its engaging content and lucrative rewards. The community requested a re-run for weeks, and now the developer has brought it back with more prizes and challenges.

Lingering Echoes event stages will be opened for a limited time. The players can obtain the event rewards by clearing the event stages, completing event quests, and then claiming the rewards from the Event Store.

Duration: January 5, 2024, 10:00 (UTC-7) – January 19, 2024, 03:59 (UTC-7).

Unlock requirement: Clear main storyline 1-10.

Event stage duration: [Afterglow Hall and Back Alleys] – January 5, 2024, 10:00 (UTC-7) to January 15, 2024, 03:59 (UTC-7).

Spy Base event

During the event, players can complete Spy Base missions by completing the Lingering Echoes event stages to gain rewards.

Rewards: Five-star Operator Czerny, Afterglow-styled music room furniture (pieces), module materials, and sheet music.

Composer’s Mailbox event

Players can obtain Sheet Music in the event by completing event missions and Spy Base missions. Here are more details about the event:

Duration: January 5, 2024, 10:00 (UTC-7) – January 19, 2024, 03:59 (UTC-7)

Rewards: Czerny Operator tokens, Afterglow-styled music room furniture (pieces), Headhunting permit, elite materials, LMD, and Battle Records.

Event notes:

The developer has updated the requirements to get certain medals for this event. Players who participated in the original event will be eligible to claim the corresponding medals if they meet the adjusted requirements.

The Medal Set given in this event can only be obtained during the rerun. It cannot be claimed by any method or any other side story later on.

The limited-time rewards in the rerun event will automatically convert to Intelligence Certificates for the users who have claimed them.

Ebenholz, Czerny, and Hibiscus the Purifier will gain more trust during the event.

This event will be included in the Side Story permanently after it ends on January 19, 2024.

Limited-time Headhunting Open-Dissonanzen event

The limited-time Headhunting will run during the Lingering Echoes events, with Ebenholz and Hibiscus the Purifier appearing at higher rates.

Duration: January 5, 2024, 10:00 (UTC-7) – January 19, 2024, 03:59 (UTC-7).

Event note:

If players are consistent with the standard Headhunting and make 150 attempts without receiving the current six-star Operator, they will receive a guaranteed meta six-star Operator next time.

Vitafield (Rewilder) Series Classics – New arrival at the Outfit Store

The Vitafield (Rewilder) Series Classics – Freeland Tuneseeker skin for Czerny will be available in the Outfit Store of Arknights during this event.

Duration: January 5, 2024, 10:00 (UTC-7) – January 19, 2024, 03:59 (UTC-7).

Achievement star collection

The following re-edition outfits will be available in the Outfit Store, including Sport For All (Flametail), Light Gun Adjuster (Aosta), and Trendsetting Player (Kirara).

Duration: January 5, 2024, 10:00 (UTC-7) – January 19, 2024, 03:59 (UTC-7).

May The Sunshine Still sign in the event

Players must log in to Arknights for seven days during this event to claim lucrative rewards like Orundum, elite materials, Emergency Sanity Concentrate, and more. Logging in for the first five days of the sign-in event can provide a piece of additional furniture corresponding to the players' choice.

The first five days of the event (not the first five days of sign-in) will run a limited-time Global Support event. The game will ask the players to choose from Saccharine Red Bean Meets Jujubes and Saliferous Egg Yolk with Fresh Meat.

After completing the selection, the player will be eligible for sign-in rewards. Players will receive furniture according to the selection during the event. Here are the rewards you can claim from signing in:

Day 1: Emergency Sanity Concentrate x1, LMD x30000

Emergency Sanity Concentrate x1, LMD x30000 Day 2: Orundum x200, Expedited Plan x5

Orundum x200, Expedited Plan x5 Day 3: Chip Catalyst x1, Skill Summary x30

Chip Catalyst x1, Skill Summary x30 Day 4 : Data Supplement Stick x10, Recruitment Permit x5

: Data Supplement Stick x10, Recruitment Permit x5 Day 5 : Emergency Sanity Concentrate x1, Tactical Battle Record x20

: Emergency Sanity Concentrate x1, Tactical Battle Record x20 Day 6: Furniture part x300, Pure Gold x20

Furniture part x300, Pure Gold x20 Day 7: Module Data Block x1, Skill Summary x20

Duration: January 5, 2024, 04:00 (UTC-7) – January 15, 2024, 03:59 (UTC-7).

That concludes our foray into the details of the Arknights Lingering Echoes re-run side story event of Arknights. For similar content, follow Sportskeeda.