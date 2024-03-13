Arlecchino VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

Arlecchino is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. It has been nearly two years since she was introduced in A Winter Night's Lazzo Interlude Teaser and her fellow Fatui Harbingers, and she will finally be released as a playable unit in the upcoming 4.6 update. As many fans look forward to her arrival, many might also be curious about her voice actresses.

This article will cover Arlecchino's voice actors for all four official dubs in the game and feature some of their past works.

English voice actor for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact

Erin Yvette and Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Erin Yvette is the English voice of The Knave in the game. She has worked on several major projects, including video games, anime, animations, and live-action. Some of her best roles include the following:

Yoko Hiromine in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Nightingale and Summer in Path to Nowhere.

and in Path to Nowhere. Lynx in Fortnite.

in Fortnite. Chiyoko Fujikawa (Adult) in Millenium Actress.

in Millenium Actress. Lin in Tower of Fantasy.

Japanese voice actor for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino's Japanese voice is Mori Nanako. Despite not being very well known, she has worked on several major anime and video games, which include the following:

Prince of Lanling in Fate/Grand Order.

in Fate/Grand Order. Madama Butterfly in Bayonetta 3.

in Bayonetta 3. Angelica in Sakura Quest.

in Sakura Quest. Dorothea in Sirius the Jaeger.

in Sirius the Jaeger. Dur-nar in Arknights.

Korean voice actor for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact

Lee Myung-hee and Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Lee Myung-Hee is the Korean voice actor for Arlecchino in the game. She's a freelance artist who has worked on many well-known projects. Here's a list of some of her best roles in Korean dub:

Boa Hancock (Daewon Broadcasting) in One Piece.

in One Piece. Black Star in Soul Eater.

in Soul Eater. Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia.

in My Hero Academia. Cana and Grandeeney in Fairy Tail.

and in Fairy Tail. Selim Bradley and Pride in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

Chinese choice actor for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact

Huang Ying is Arlecchino's official Chinese voiceover. She's a renowned voice director and an experienced voice actress who has worked on many video games and animation projects. Here's a list of some of her works in Chinese dub:

Chameleon, Che, and Joan in Path to Nowhere.

and in Path to Nowhere. Gladiia in Arknights.

in Arknights. Ada Wong in Resident Evil 2: Remake.

in Resident Evil 2: Remake. Elena in Dragon Nest: Warriors' Dawn.

in Dragon Nest: Warriors' Dawn. Lilith in Diablo III.

