Armored Core 6: A complete list of all weapons, guns, and launchers

Armored Core 6 has an incredible arsenal of guns, weapons, and missile launchers that you can get hold of as you progress through the various missions and Sorties. While most of these items can be directly purchased from the parts shops, there are some that are hidden away in various in-game chapters and missions.
FromSoftware’s latest title allows for extensive mech customization, letting you choose a variety of builds that will fit the mission at hand.
From dual-wielding rifles and turning your mech into a living tank to punching your way to victory, there is a lot you can do in Armored Core 6. With that being said, this article lists all the weapons in the game that you can use.
All weapons, guns, and launchers in Armored Core 6
Here are all the Armored Core 6 weapons that you can obtain :
All Rifles in Armored Core 6
- Burst Rifle MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF
- Burst Assault Rifle MA-J-201-RANSETSU-AR
- Assault Rifle RF-024 TURNER
- Assault Rifle RF-025 SCUDDER
- Linear Rifle LR-036 CURTIS
- Linear Rifle LR-037 HARRIS
- Laser Rifle VE-66LRB
- Laser Rifle VP-66LR
- Laser Rifle VE-66LRA
- Plasma Rifle Vvc-760PR
- Plasma Rifle IA-C01W1: NEBULA
- Multi Energy Rifle 44-142 KRSV
All Shotguns in Armored Core 6
- Shotgun SG-026 HALDEMAN
- Shotgun SG-027 ZIMMERMAN
- Shotgun WR-0777 SWETT SIXTEEN
- Laser Shotgun WUERGER/66E
- Laser Shotgun VP-66LS
All Melee Weapons in Armored Core 6
- Chainsaw WB-0010 DOUBLE TROUBLE
- Laser Dagger VP-67LD
- Laser Blade Vvc-770LB
- Laser Slicer Vvc-774LS
- Laser Lance VE-67LLA
- Light Wave Blade IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT
- Pile Bunker PB-033M ASHMEAD
- Plasma Thrower 44-143 HMMR
- Pulse Blade HI-32: BU-TT/A
All Machine Guns in Armored Core 6
- Burst Machine Gun MA-E-210 ETSUJIN
- Machine Gun MG-014 LUDLOW
- Machine Gun DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN
All Handguns in Armored Core 6
- Burst Handgun MA-E-211 SAMPU
- Gatling Gun DF-GA-08 HU-BEN
- Handgun HG-003 COQUILLETT
- Handgun HG-004 DUCKETT
- Laser Handgun VP-66LH
- Pulse Gun HI-16: GU-Q1
- Pulse Gun HI-18: GU-A2
All Missile Launchers in Armored Core 6
- Missile Launcher & Bazookas
- Missile Launcher HML-G2/P19MLT-04
- Split Missile Launcher HML-3/P08SPL-06
- Siege Missile Launcher WS-5000 APERTIF
All Bazookas in Armored Core 6
- Bazooka LITTLE GEM
- Detonating Bazooka 44-141 JVLN ALPHA
- Bazooka DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE
- Bazooka MAJESTIC
All Bomb and Grenade Launchers in Armored Core 6
- Napalm Bomb Launcher MA-T-222 KYORAI
- Jamming Bomb Launcher MA-T-223 KYORKU
- Stun Bomb Launcher WS-1200 THERAPIST
- Grenade Launcher DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN
- Grenade Launcher DIZZY
- Grenade Launcher IRIDIUM
Other Weapons in Armored Core 6
- Needle Gun EL-PW-00 VIENTO
- Stun Gun VP-66EG
- Flamethrower WB-0000 BAD COOK
All Back Unit Missile Launchers in Armored Core 6
- Active Homing Missile Launcher BML-G3/P04ACT-01
- Active Homing Missile Launcher BML-G3/P05ACT-02
- Container Missile Launcher BML-G1/P29CNT
- Cluster Missile Launcher WR-0999 DELIVERY BOY
- Dual Missile Launcher BML-G1/P32DUO-03
- Dual Missile Launcher BML-G1/P31DUO-02
- Dual Missile Launcher BML-G2/P08DUO-03
- Missile Launcher BML-G1/P20MLT-04
- Missile Launcher BML-G2/P03MLT-06
- Missile Launcher BML-G2/P05MLT-10
- Needle Missile Launcher EL-PW-01 TRUENO
- Plasma Missile Launcher Vvc-703PM
- Plasma Missile Launcher Vvc-706PM
- Plasma Missile Launcher Vvc-70PM
- Split Missile Launcher BML-G2/P16SPL-08
- Split Missile Launcher BML-G2/P17SPL-16
- Split Missile Launcher BML-G2/P19SPL-12
- Scatter Missile Launcher WS-5001 SOUP
- Vertical Missile Launcher BML-G1/P03VTC-08
- Vertical Missile Launcher BML-G1/P07VTC-12
- Vertical Missile Launcher BML-G1/P01VTC-04
All Back unit Bazookas and Cannons in Armored Core 6
- Spread Bazooka SB-033M MORLEY
- Grenade Cannon SONGBIRDS
- Laser Cannon VP-60LCS
- Laser Cannon VE-60LCA
- Diffuse Laser Cannon VP-60LCD
- Plasma Cannon FASAN/60E
- Pulse Cannon KRANICH/60Z
- Grenade Cannon EARSHOT
All Automatic Orbit Weapons in Armored Core 6
- Bullet Orbit B0-044 HUXLEY
- Laser Orbit 45-091 ORBT
- Laser Turret VP-60LT
- Laser Drone Vvc-700LD
Other Back Unit Weapons in Armored Core 6
- Pulse Shield Launcher EULE/60D
- Stun Needle Launcher VE-60SNA
The Armored Core 6 build variety is largely extensive, allowing you to create any mech you wish to build.