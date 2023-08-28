Armored Core 6: A complete list of all weapons, guns, and launchers

Armored Core 6 has an incredible arsenal of guns, weapons, and missile launchers that you can get hold of as you progress through the various missions and Sorties. While most of these items can be directly purchased from the parts shops, there are some that are hidden away in various in-game chapters and missions.

FromSoftware’s latest title allows for extensive mech customization, letting you choose a variety of builds that will fit the mission at hand.

From dual-wielding rifles and turning your mech into a living tank to punching your way to victory, there is a lot you can do in Armored Core 6. With that being said, this article lists all the weapons in the game that you can use.

All weapons, guns, and launchers in Armored Core 6

Here are all the Armored Core 6 weapons that you can obtain :

All Rifles in Armored Core 6

Burst Rifle MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF

Burst Assault Rifle MA-J-201-RANSETSU-AR

Assault Rifle RF-024 TURNER

Assault Rifle RF-025 SCUDDER

Linear Rifle LR-036 CURTIS

Linear Rifle LR-037 HARRIS

Laser Rifle VE-66LRB

Laser Rifle VP-66LR

Laser Rifle VE-66LRA

Plasma Rifle Vvc-760PR

Plasma Rifle IA-C01W1: NEBULA

Multi Energy Rifle 44-142 KRSV

All Shotguns in Armored Core 6

Shotgun SG-026 HALDEMAN

Shotgun SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Shotgun WR-0777 SWETT SIXTEEN

Laser Shotgun WUERGER/66E

Laser Shotgun VP-66LS

All Melee Weapons in Armored Core 6

Chainsaw WB-0010 DOUBLE TROUBLE

Laser Dagger VP-67LD

Laser Blade Vvc-770LB

Laser Slicer Vvc-774LS

Laser Lance VE-67LLA

Light Wave Blade IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT

Pile Bunker PB-033M ASHMEAD

Plasma Thrower 44-143 HMMR

Pulse Blade HI-32: BU-TT/A

All Machine Guns in Armored Core 6

Burst Machine Gun MA-E-210 ETSUJIN

Machine Gun MG-014 LUDLOW

Machine Gun DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN

All Handguns in Armored Core 6

Burst Handgun MA-E-211 SAMPU

Gatling Gun DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

Handgun HG-003 COQUILLETT

Handgun HG-004 DUCKETT

Laser Handgun VP-66LH

Pulse Gun HI-16: GU-Q1

Pulse Gun HI-18: GU-A2

All Missile Launchers in Armored Core 6

Missile Launcher & Bazookas

Missile Launcher HML-G2/P19MLT-04

Split Missile Launcher HML-3/P08SPL-06

Siege Missile Launcher WS-5000 APERTIF

All Bazookas in Armored Core 6

Bazooka LITTLE GEM

Detonating Bazooka 44-141 JVLN ALPHA

Bazooka DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE

Bazooka MAJESTIC

All Bomb and Grenade Launchers in Armored Core 6

Napalm Bomb Launcher MA-T-222 KYORAI

Jamming Bomb Launcher MA-T-223 KYORKU

Stun Bomb Launcher WS-1200 THERAPIST

Grenade Launcher DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN

Grenade Launcher DIZZY

Grenade Launcher IRIDIUM

Other Weapons in Armored Core 6

Needle Gun EL-PW-00 VIENTO

Stun Gun VP-66EG

Flamethrower WB-0000 BAD COOK

All Back Unit Missile Launchers in Armored Core 6

Active Homing Missile Launcher BML-G3/P04ACT-01

Active Homing Missile Launcher BML-G3/P05ACT-02

Container Missile Launcher BML-G1/P29CNT

Cluster Missile Launcher WR-0999 DELIVERY BOY

Dual Missile Launcher BML-G1/P32DUO-03

Dual Missile Launcher BML-G1/P31DUO-02

Dual Missile Launcher BML-G2/P08DUO-03

Missile Launcher BML-G1/P20MLT-04

Missile Launcher BML-G2/P03MLT-06

Missile Launcher BML-G2/P05MLT-10

Needle Missile Launcher EL-PW-01 TRUENO

Plasma Missile Launcher Vvc-703PM

Plasma Missile Launcher Vvc-706PM

Plasma Missile Launcher Vvc-70PM

Split Missile Launcher BML-G2/P16SPL-08

Split Missile Launcher BML-G2/P17SPL-16

Split Missile Launcher BML-G2/P19SPL-12

Scatter Missile Launcher WS-5001 SOUP

Vertical Missile Launcher BML-G1/P03VTC-08

Vertical Missile Launcher BML-G1/P07VTC-12

Vertical Missile Launcher BML-G1/P01VTC-04

All Back unit Bazookas and Cannons in Armored Core 6

Spread Bazooka SB-033M MORLEY

Grenade Cannon SONGBIRDS

Laser Cannon VP-60LCS

Laser Cannon VE-60LCA

Diffuse Laser Cannon VP-60LCD

Plasma Cannon FASAN/60E

Pulse Cannon KRANICH/60Z

Grenade Cannon EARSHOT

All Automatic Orbit Weapons in Armored Core 6

Bullet Orbit B0-044 HUXLEY

Laser Orbit 45-091 ORBT

Laser Turret VP-60LT

Laser Drone Vvc-700LD

Other Back Unit Weapons in Armored Core 6

Pulse Shield Launcher EULE/60D

Stun Needle Launcher VE-60SNA

The Armored Core 6 build variety is largely extensive, allowing you to create any mech you wish to build.