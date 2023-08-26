Armored Core 6: All AC stats explained

Armored Core 6 mech customizations can be an incredibly complicated and overwhelming experience if you are not completely aware of all the AC stats and what they stand for. While making your way into the mech customization, you will be hit with stats like Ap, Altitude Stabitliy, Target Tracking, and more. Their values will go up and down with every part that you change.

While combat is very straightforward, the mech customizations, on the other hand, are one of the more difficult mechanics to grasp in Armored Core 6.

There are many players who hesitate to make optimal builds ahead of a mission just because they are not completely aware of what each of the stats in the game stands for.

Hence, today’s Armored Core 6 guide will go over everything you need to know about the mech stats in the game in order to make the most optimal build ahead of a mission.

Every stat in Armored Core 6 and what they stand for

Here are all the mech stats in Armored Core 6 and what they stand for:

AP

AP is Armor Points, which will show the total health that your mech has.

Anti-Kinetic Defense

Anti-Kinetic Defense is the amount of defensive capability that your AC will have against weapons and enemies that do Kinetic damage.

Anti-Energy Defense

Anti-Energy Defense is the same as Anti-Kinetic Defense. However, it calculates the armor against Energy-based attacks.

Anti-Explosive Defense

Anti-Explosive Defense is the amount of resistance your mech will have to explosion damage in Armored Core 6.

Attitude Stability

Attitude Stability shows the amount of maximum load that the Attitude Control System can support. The more stability, the less likely your AC is to stagger to attacks.

Attitude Recovery

The more Attitude Recovery your mech has, the faster it will regain its poise after getting staggered. Lightweight mechs have the best attitude recovery.

Target Tracking

Target Tracking is the Hard Lock On feature. Improving it will allow you to have an easier time landing attacks on locked-on targets who move around a lot.

Boost Speed

As the name suggests, Boost Speed is the maximum movement speed stat in Armored Core 6.

QB Speed

QB Speed determines the speed of your mech’s Quick Boost capabilities. The higher the value, the faster it will be.

QB EN Consumption

This will determine the amount of Energy or stamina your mech will consume during a Quick Boost.

QB Reload Time

This reduces the cooldown between Quick Boosts and is an important stat to improve if the missions force you to move and maneuver around a lot.

EN Capacity

EN Capacity determines the amount of stamina or Energy your AC has in Armored Core 6.

EN Supply Efficiency

This is the stamina recovery speed that your mech has.

EN Recharge Delay

The lower the Delay value, the lesser will be the delay before EN recovery.

Total Weight

Shows how heavy your mech is and if it will impair your mobility.

Total Arms Load

Shows the individual weight of your mech’s arms.

Arms Load Limit

Shows the amount of total weight your mech’s arms can carry.

Total Load

It displays the total weight of your mech minus the weight of its legs.

Load Limit

Shows the amount of weight that the mech’s equipped legs will be able to carry.

Total EN Load

Total EN Load in Armored Core 6 shows the amount of Energy or stamina that your AC will be able to carry before it starts to malfunction.

EN Output

EN Output is the total power cost your AC needs to function.

Current Load

This displays the total load ratio with the maximum load.

Current Arms Load

This displays the weight of both the weapons ratio with maximum armload.

Current EN Load

This is the ratio between power load and power output.

Understanding each of these stats is important in making the most of Armored Core 6’s customization options and having an easier time in some of the most difficult encounters.